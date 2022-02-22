David's Bridal Integrates POP Tracker, Cloud-based Proof of Performance Software, into Global Retail Operations

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today they have entered into a partnership with POP Tracker's Visual Intelligence Platform (VIP), a cloud-based proof of performance solution to enhance promotional readiness and consistency across their 300+ retail locations. The integration of this technology is the latest move towards becoming the leading omnichannel bridal, special occasion, juniors, and dresses retailer.

POP Tracker technology provides visual proof of performance and automates manual tasks, eliminating the need for a human verification process, increasing both efficiency and profitability. By leveraging the innovative solutions offered exclusively by POP Tracker, David's can glean valuable visual insights into any of its 300+ retail locations from anywhere in the world. POP Tracker developed a customized digital platform for David's to deliver specific reporting functions valuable to the retailer. With easy-to-use intuitive software, POP Tracker offers David's visibility into location-based verification of promotional readiness, campaigns and visual displays and is scaled to support thousands of locations to ensure uniformity and consistency against visual merchandising standards. Now, a customer can walk into any David's Bridal store across the chain and experience a consistent shopping journey no matter the location.

"Integrating POP Tracker into our visual merchandising strategy has been a real game-changer," said Bob Walker, Chief Retail Officer at David's Bridal. "It is incredibly important for us to deliver an exceptional in-store experience from the moment she walks through our doors, this includes all visual elements. With POP Tracker, we can leverage technology aligned with our digital transformation to truly serve her."

"We are thrilled to be working with David's Bridal, helping to deliver an exceptional in-store experience," said Tom Cherry, Chief Executive Officer at POP Tracker. "David's Bridal was quick to adopt the technology and is a great partner for user feedback and product development. With our clients' help, we build platforms that are easy to use, flexible and highly scalable. Our Visual Intelligence Platform (VIP) successfully captures thousands of real-time images each month to help clients understand store presentation and compliance."

With a focus on digital transformation and growing into a true omnichannel retailer, David's continues to rapidly rethink the wedding and event planning space. David's has implemented several innovative solutions to propel its digital transformation forward including its enhanced conversational marketing strategy with 24/7 customer support, a mobile Planning App, and adopting tools that offer advanced capabilities like Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience, 3D and AR technologies, and the first-of-its-kind Diamond loyalty program with over 1 million members. By integrating the POP Tracker proof of performance technology into its retail strategy, David's will continue to focus on offering best-in-class service and solidify its position as the industry authority on all aspects surrounding the wedding – from "Yes" to "I do" and beyond.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond.

