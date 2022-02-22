Enterprise Imaging Workflow Automation Trends Sustain Growth for Laurel Bridge Software in 2021

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of imaging software solutions that enable health systems to orchestrate their medical imaging workflows, continued to experience meaningful growth throughout 2021 that included the recently announced contract award by the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Despite the challenges and uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, hospitals, health systems and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) continued to invest in Laurel Bridge to automate and improve many of their medical imaging workflows. They included the Department of Veterans Affairs, Solis Mammography, University of California at San Francisco, Intermountain Healthcare, Mayo Foundation, Change Healthcare, Vital Images (now Canon Medical Informatics), 3M M*Modal, and 4DMedical.

The primary drivers of this growth include the following ongoing enterprise medical imaging trends:

Transition to new image routing and ingestion workflows, driven by vendor neutral archive (VNA) deployments and PACS replacements

Secure and anonymous image delivery

Dose management and DICOM structured report data integration

Research and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm workflow development and training

At a high level, the challenging workflows that drive healthcare providers to seek help from Laurel Bridge Software commonly stem from the need to:

Leverage automation to help overcome staffing shortages

Centralize management and control of workflow tools

Comply with on-premises and cloud-based security concerns

Laurel Bridge customers often refer to our Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite as the "Swiss Army Knife" of medical imaging workflow because the components can be integrated in virtually limitless ways to solve numerous, and often unique, imaging workflow problems. Our Enterprise Imaging Workflow Suite consists of the following:

Compass™ Routing Workflow Manager provides a scalable architecture that can serve the high throughput and sophisticated workflow needs of the largest integrated health systems.

Navigator™ Imaging Retrieval Workflow Manager solves complex enterprise imaging workflow problems, such as retrieving and normalizing imaging studies from multiple facilities, PACS or VNA systems, especially in support of fetching prior mammography images.

Waypoint™ Encounter & Modality Worklist Manager consolidates and manages modality and encounter worklists across the enterprise and can automate patient demographic assignment during various imaging workflows, including point-of-care.

Exodus™ - Migration and Consolidation Controller provides a comprehensive migration management solution to plan, assess, perform, and report migration activities, often working in concert with these other solutions to manage complex migration requirements.

Beacon™ Enterprise Study Q/C Manager enables normalization of patient and study demographics.

Lighthouse™ Centralized Monitoring and Management Platform centralizes monitoring and diagnosis of your Compass workflow managers.

AI Workflow Suite facilitates the exchange of anonymized and re-identified patient information with AI algorithms, along with the fetching and routing necessary to integrate algorithms into research and clinical workflows.

About Laurel Bridge Software

Since 1999, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.LaurelBridge.com

