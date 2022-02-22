Traffic
Finalists Announced for the 5th Annual Products That Count Product Awards

Winners will be announced and honored March 10th
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Products That Count, in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, is pleased to announce the finalists of the 5th Annual Product Awards. Competition was lively for consideration in five possible categories: Informed Go-To-Market Strategy, Delightful User Journey, Level Up Scale and Complexity, Responsive Product Accountability, and Empowering the Whole Human.

(PRNewsfoto/Products That Count)
(PRNewsfoto/Products That Count)(PRNewswire)

The winners will be announced and honored in an online ceremony to be broadcasted on March 10th, 2022. That same week, on March 9th, and in conjunction with the Product Awards, Products That Count will also be hosting the first-ever Global CPO 20, celebrating the top twenty Chief Product Officers in the world.

The Product Awards celebrate the best products for product managers. This year's theme is "The Age of Product," reflecting the unprecedented acceleration in digital transformation over the past year. An independent Awards Advisory Board made up of rising product leaders will determine the winning products. Twenty awards will be given out in total.

"We received over 3,000 nominations, up from 2,000 nominations last year," says Products That Count Founding CEO SC Moatti. "This growth aligns with the rapid expansion we've seen in our network of over 300,000 product managers. The role of product managers has never been more important."

"Capgemini Invent is delighted to support the Product Awards and the Global CPO 20," says Lisa Mitnick, Capgemini Intelligent Product Group Offer Leader. "The Chief Product Officer is now an integral part of the C-Suite, something we are seeing more and more in the Fortune 500 companies we help with designing, building, and scaling next generation sustainable connected products and platforms."

"The new age of product means a burgeoning product ecosystem and new opportunities across the industry," says Jennifer Vancini, General Partner at Mighty Capital. "Mighty Capital is excited to honor the companies that are developing that ecosystem by furthering product innovation."

To vote for Product Award winners, click here.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Informed Go-To-Market Strategy

 

Optimizely

VWO

Convert Experiences

Evolv.ai

Google Optimize

360

Qubit

HubSpot A/B

Crazy Egg

Omniconvert

Adobe Target

 

SurveyMonkey

Qualtrics

QuestionPro

PredictHQ

Kissmetrics

Momentive

SurveyLegend

Alchemer

Zoho Survey

SurveyPlanet

 

ActiveCampaign

HubSpot

Drip

Omnisend

MailChimp

GetResponse

Zoho Campaigns

SendGrid

Constant Contact

Pardot

 

G Suite

Dropbox

Vedavo

EngageBay

Seismic

Intercom

Pandadoc

Salesloft

Chorus.ai

HubSpot

Delightful User Journey

 

 

Kronologic.ai

LucidChart

Miro

MarvelApp

Mural

Whimsical

Maze

Intercom

Pendo.io

Productboard

 

Countable

Swit.io

Discord

Proto.io

Hootsuite

Tribe

Atomic

FreshDesk

Principle

SurveyMonkey

 

Smartsheet

Evinced

Proto.io

Metawork

Monday.com

Alloy

StartPlaybook

Flowdash

Whimsical

Figma

 

Deephaven

Traitware

Roadmunk

Wrike

User.com

Webflow

InVision

Ampjar

Airtable

Aha!

Level Up Scale & Complexity

 

 

GitLab

Azure

Integry

Monday.com

Android

Platform.sh

Salesforce

DigitalOcean

Creatio

CircleCi

 

OnePaperLane

Automate.io

Workday

Zoho

ZenDesk

FreshWorks

HubSpot

Gainsight

TraceHQ

Yotpo

 

Paylocity

APIsec

accessiBe

AudioEye

TripleBlind

InCountry

Usablenet

Sustain.life

Anrok

AgentSync.io

 

AWS Redshift

Twilio

Snowflake

Inten.to

Lokalise

Transifex

GetBlend

Lilt

Unbabel

SmartLINQ

Responsive Product Accountability

 

Amplitude

Mixpanel

GoogleAnalytics

UserTesting

Sprig

Segment

Cognizer.ai

Breinify

UserZoom

ThirdCorner

 

Axiom

GoogleAnalytics

Indicative

Ahana

Cast

N5 Technologies

Hydrolix

AirByte

Allstacks

Dot Compliance

 

UserTesting

Performetry

Heap

Obsidian

Acryl Data

Metaphor

Segment

Smartlook

Agnoris

Anomalo

 

Coda

Notion

Noteable

TRIYO

Pendo.io

Heap

NVISNx

Retool

Zapier

Ntropy

Empowering the Whole Human

 

TickTick

Sprig

Trello

Range

Grammarly

Notion

ProductBoard

Almanac.io

Zapier

Motion

 

Mentor.cam

Spatial.chat

Airmeet

Vonage

Agape

Agave

Tandem

{The And} App

Slack

Zoom

 

Calm

Down Dog

Bloom

Culineer

Kiverdi

Empathy

Makusafe

Advekit

Dive

Telus Health

 

Kura

Tiled

Almanac

FigJam

Miro

Duolingo

MasterClass

Yousician

Uiflow

Magic Leap

ABOUT PRODUCTS THAT COUNT
Products That Count is a global product acceleration platform reaching over 20% of all product managers worldwide. 300,000 product managers read, watch, attend, and listen to our 3,000+ free blog posts, videos, webinars, and podcasts. C/VP-level product executives such as Netflix Product VP, Coinbase CPO, and Box CPO share best practices and raise their profile in our curated product salons, podcasts, and mastermind circles. Leading brands such as Autodesk and Capital One join as corporate members to turn their product teams into a competitive advantage. Learn more at ProductsThatCount.com.

