Former Exelon Cybersecurity Executive Named New COO of Fortress Information Security

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsy Soehren-Jones has been named Chief Operation Officer (COO) of Fortress Information Security, the nation's leading supply chain cybersecurity provider for critical infrastructure organizations. Soehren-Jones has been one of the leading forces in the development of an industry-wide cybersecurity risk exchange. Coming to Fortress is an opportunity for Soehren-Jones to further drive adoption of the tools critical infrastructure companies need to address the next generation of cybersecurity problems.

As the new COO, Soehren-Jones is responsible for Fortress' energy business including sales and marketing as well as the Human Resources, Public Policy, Sales, and Strategy organizations serving the Critical Infrastructure, Manufacturing, and Department of Defense business lines. She will focus on the expansion of Fortress' information exchange, the Asset to Vendor (A2V) Library. A2V currently hosts information on over 40,000 vendors and products utilized by over 40% of the U.S. power grid.

In her Security Strategy role at Exelon, Soehren-Jones was one of the first to implement the industry model for cyber risk assessment. This model produced critical data that allowed the Exelon executive team to make appropriate security strategy business decisions. Soehren-Jones shared her experiences with the Supply Chain Committee for the Edison Electric Institute (where she was the Co-Chair) as well as at the North American Transmission Forum (NATF), where she was the Committee Lead for Supply Chain. Based on Soehren-Jones's thought leadership, both organizations were able to develop standards for evaluating cyber security attributes of devices and the exchange of information to the electric utility industry.

"Securing the grid is a top priority for utilities, but in an interconnected world – challenges are coming from all different directions," said Soehren-Jones. "Through its partnership with both power companies and utility company vendors that participate in the Asset to Vendor network (A2V), Fortress is uniquely positioned to be the source for security products and services across our industry. While I enjoyed working with one power company on security issues, the opportunity to work with a company that shares the vision for securing the industry was too good to pass up."

"From the moment I met Betsy, I realized we had a shared purpose – securing America's cyber supply chains and that the only way to accomplish that was to build trust with suppliers so information could be securely and confidentially exchanged," said Alex Santos, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Information Security.

Soehren-Jones holds a Bachelor's in Psychology from the University of Illinois and a Master's in Public Policy Administration from Northwestern University.

Fortress Information Security secures critical infrastructure from cybersecurity risks with asset and vendor risk management solutions. Fortress is the only company that connects IT & OT assets and vendors with a holistic approach.

Fortress specializes in critical infrastructure-heavy sectors, like electric power utilities, oil and gas, government, industrial automation, healthcare, transportation, and more. Fortress has partnered with over 40 critical infrastructure asset owners to form the Asset to Vendor Library (A2V), a collaborative exchange of critical infrastructure stakeholders that share supply chain cybersecurity and compliance assessment, risk and intelligence data to secure critical infrastructure and supply chains that deliver bulk electric power, IT, OT and other mission-critical systems and services.

