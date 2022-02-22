LIFESCALE ANALYTICS, DATA SCIENCE AND GEOSPATIAL SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GRID PROTECTION ALLIANCE

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifescale Analytics Inc., (LSA) a Woman Owned Small Business specializing in data science and geospatial solutions, has partnered with Grid Protection Alliance (GPA) who is a not-for-profit corporation specializing in the development and support of open-source software solutions for the electric industry.

This partnership provides superior support opportunities for the electric utility industry by leveraging LSA's systems integration expertise with GPA's product implementation services to improve their growing set of tools. LSA will provide services to assure that GPA's new solutions work effectively with in-situ utility systems.

Theo Laughner, LSA's Director of Engineering, "GPA is a small, innovative team that produces exception tools for the utility industry. Being a small company, we believe that partnering with other small companies makes both better able to service existing and prospective customers." He added, "LSA has already developed tools that leverage some of the GPA Tools Suite and we're excited about our partnership."

According to Dr. Christoph Lackner, GPA`s Operating Officer, "in bringing LSA`s experience in Data Management and Analytics together with GPA`s open-source applications we hope to support electric utilities get the most value out of integrating and managing their data"

About Lifescale Analytics

Formed in 2012, the LSA team has years of experience providing expertise in a spectrum of customized consulting data services and solutions, including Data Science and Visualizations, Cloud and Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, and Geospatial solutions that focus on building strong portfolios and programs. LSA's mission is to simplify business and technical challenges by leveraging data, analytics, geospatial, and engineering solutions to deliver actionable intelligence and innovative solutions. We help businesses, utilities, pharmaceutical companies, financial institutions, agricultural entities, disaster management organizations, and government agencies manage and proactively make decisions based on their biggest asset, their data.

About Grid Protection Alliance

Grid Protection Alliance was founded in 2010, introducing open-source products that were designed to support real-time synchrophasor data systems. Since then, GPA has also introduced open-source products providing power quality data management and automation. GPA's mission is to solve the electric industry's information system challenges regardless of the products or technologies applied. GPA provides installation and system integration support for its products which are customized to complement a utility's internal system support resources. Installation support options range from consultation and troubleshooting to on-site installation, testing, training, and production turn-up.

