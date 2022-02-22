Perpetua Resources Achieves Critical Milestones As Permitting Continues to Progress

Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement publication anticipated in early Q3 2022.

Amidst heightened geopolitical tensions, new US Government report indicates U.S. foreign reliance on China and Russia for critical mineral antimony continues to grow.

The Stibnite Gold Project is designed to responsibly source gold and the only domestically mined source of antimony, essential for clean energy and defense supply chains.

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") announced today that the Company expects the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to publish a Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("SDEIS" or "Supplemental DEIS") for public review and comment in early Q3 2022.

Perpetua Resources Stibnite Gold Project site tour (CNW Group/Perpetua Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Supplemental DEIS Progress

During the last 18 months, the USFS and cooperating agencies have performed an extensive review of Perpetua's refined proposed action. In this time, the USFS has made substantial progress in analyzing the project refinements and preparing chapters of the preliminary SDEIS for interagency review. Perpetua anticipates the preliminary SDEIS will be circulated for cooperating agency review in Q2 2022 with a public release of the SDEIS to follow shortly thereafter.

In support of the USFS's preparation of the Supplemental DEIS, Perpetua has responded to more than 850 comments and numerous requests for additional information, including additional water modeling, sensitivity analyses, fisheries modeling, and habitat analysis. The USFS has also nearly completed all of the 17 specialist reports for cooperating agency review. Perpetua is confident that the additional evaluation contained within the SDEIS will directly address issues raised during the public review of the 2020 Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("DEIS") and believes the additional analysis and detailed review will lead to the USFS designating a preferred alternative in the SDEIS.

"For over a year, the Perpetua team has worked diligently with regulators to incorporate public feedback into our proposed project design," said Laurel Sayer, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "We are eager to show how our improvements are designed to leave water quality and overall habitat in this historic mining district in better shape than they are in today while also responsibly producing the mineral and metals critical for our national interests. We anticipate the hard work and commitment to a thorough and transparent process will pay dividends as our project advances."

The comprehensive scientific analysis by the USFS and cooperating agencies, combined with the additional public review of the SDEIS, fortify the rigorous process mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA"). The USFS is expected to provide a formal schedule update later this year and Pepertua remains committed to supporting a thorough and efficient NEPA process by the USFS.

2021 Global Antimony Production by Country (CNW Group/Perpetua Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Critical Project for the American Future

The Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho is designed to restore environmental conditions at a legacy mine site while responsibly developing one of the highest-grade, open pit gold resources in the United States and becoming the only domestically mined source of the critical mineral antimony.

As a strategic defense mineral and a key component for grid storage battery technology, securing a domestic supply of antimony is more important than ever. The U.S. Geological Survey recently reported that foreign reliance is growing, with China, Russia and Tajikistan controlling 90% of the world supply of antimony and no domestically mined sources (USGS, 2022 Mineral Commodity Summary).

"Responsible mining is the first link in a more resilient and secure supply chain," said Laurel Sayer, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "We are taking actions to ensure the environmental and social outcomes of the Stibnite Gold Project meet the demand for a responsible source of antimony to secure our nation's defense and energy supply chains."

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a US-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

