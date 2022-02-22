Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Brent Warner as President, Gene Therapy

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary gene engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that Brent Warner has joined the Company as President, Gene Therapy effective February 21, 2022.

"Brent brings deep pharmaceutical expertise and a strong track record of leadership in gene therapy and rare genetic diseases to Poseida, and I am excited to welcome him to our team," said Mark Gergen, Chief Executive Officer of Poseida. "Alongside our top scientists, he will lead the execution of drug development programs in gene therapy, including our recent research collaboration with Takeda. It's an exciting time at Poseida, and I look forward to working with Brent as we continue to advance our innovative gene therapy programs."

Mr. Warner has more than 15 years of biotech and pharmaceutical experience, most recently serving as Vice President, Gene Therapy and Rare Disease at Novartis, where he was responsible for building a division to commercialize multiple gene therapies overseeing three therapeutic areas. Prior roles included serving as a U.S. commercial leader in Hemophilia A at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and a variety of strategic operational roles at Biogen. Before that, he held commercial launch roles in blood disorders at Baxalta, then a biopharmaceutical division spun off by Baxter International and now a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda. Warner has an MBA with an emphasis in marketing and finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, both from Northwood University in Midland, Mich.

"I am thrilled to join Poseida, which has built an unparalleled platform to deliver novel cell and gene therapies for patients with high unmet need," Warner said. "Together with Poseida's outstanding team, I look forward to the opportunity to accelerate potential single-treatment cures for the rare disease community."

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

