Reuben Raucher & Blum Partner Stephanie Blum Named Top Family Lawyer by the Daily Journal

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Partner Stephanie Blum has been named to the Daily Journal's 2022 list of "Top Family Lawyers."

Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist who has practiced exclusively in the area of Family Law for 25 years, was selected for her work supporting those who face the turmoil, uncertainty and challenges of divorce. The publication reveals the three factors that Blum credits to her success; "First, she guards her clients' privacy through protective orders and steering cases to mediation when she can. Second, she prioritizes the children…And third, she gets results."

The Daily Journal is among California's leading legal news organizations and its annual "Top Family Lawyers" list honors noteworthy California attorneys who focus on issues involving family relationships such as marriage, adoption, divorce, and child custody, and represent clients in family court proceedings or in related negotiations.

Blum is active in her profession and the community and served on the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Family Law Section and has been a long-time supporter of the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law. She worked pro bono with both Levitt & Quinn Family Law Center and the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law, representing clients who can't afford legal counsel.

In 2021, Blum was selected by the Los Angeles Times as an "Inspirational Women Award" nominee and was honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Leader in Law." Blum has been recognized by Southern California Super Lawyers as a "Top Rated Family Lawyer" for the past 10 years.

A Cornell University graduate and USC School of Law alumna, Blum speaks regularly before professional organizations on various aspects of family law. She has frequently appeared on radio and television shows, such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Celebrity Justice," "Inside Edition," "The Insider," KZLA Radio, and KOST Radio. Blum co-authored the book "Divorce and Finances: Know your Rights Clearly and Quickly." She has been featured and quoted in publications and print, such as iparenting.com, Variety, CBSMarketWatch.com, People Magazine, US Weekly and the Los Angeles Daily Journal and she is a Contributing Expert to Living Brentwood Magazine on family law topics.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Reuben Raucher & Blum