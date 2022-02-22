Translations.com Announces Certification of Amplience's GlobalLink Connect Integration

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced its certification of Amplience's integration for GlobalLink® Connect. The certified solution gives users a new way to leverage GlobalLink Connect's translation workflow management while creating and processing translation requests within the Amplience interface.

Amplience's integration with GlobalLink Connect provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process. The combination of Amplience's headless content and commerce platform with GlobalLink Connect's extended localization workflow capabilities creates a seamless plug-and-play content management solution with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead.

The Amplience integration with GlobalLink Connect will allow users to:

Save time and money when translating content

Streamline the translation process for all content across all sales channels

Schedule and request on-demand translation via the Amplience UI

Gain full transparency into translation spend, turnaround time, and other KPIs

Optimize internal or external vendor management

Choose from flexible workflows using machine translation, human translation, or both

Achieve rapid ROI via reduced IT involvement and project management overhead

James Brooke, Founder and CEO of Amplience, commented, "In a global market, your digital content needs to work in multiple languages. But who wants to spend their day sifting through translation requests? By streamlining the way users manage translations, Amplience's GlobalLink extension provides the freedom to focus on the things that will make a real difference to the wider e-commerce experience."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We're excited to announce Amplience's newly certified integration for GlobalLink. This combined solution gives our joint customers the ability to reach more global audiences while reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market—all from a single and familiar user interface."

About Amplience

Amplience powers digital-first brands and retailers with the freedom to do more. Their low-code CMS, DAM, and Digital Experience Management platform allows more than 350 of the world's leading brand teams to manage content, not code. The result is a rapid ROI for our clients who are delivering data and insight-driven customer experiences that drive deeper, more valuable customer relationships. Amplience supports the industry's transition to Microservice, API-first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) technologies, is MACH certified and an executive member of the MACH Alliance. For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com.

About Translations.com

Translations.com is the world's largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ Translations.com's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.

