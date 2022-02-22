University of Detroit Mercy announces the appointment of Donald B. Taylor, Ph.D., as the institution's 26th president

DETROIT, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy's (Detroit Mercy) Board of Trustees today announces that Donald B. Taylor, Ph.D., has been named the institution's 26th president.

Taylor brings nearly three decades of higher education leadership in the areas of program development, accreditation, alumni relations, community partnership development, corporate and philanthropic fundraising success and commitment to adult/post-traditional students, international/global and online education, following decades as a researcher and educator at Catholic institutions

"It is a great honor and I am humbled to be selected to serve as the next president of one of the great Catholic Universities in our nation at this time in its institutional history, building from the tremendous success and momentum of President Garibaldi's long tenure at Detroit Mercy,"

Taylor said.

Since 2014, Taylor has served as president of Cabrini University, a private Roman Catholic University in Radnor Township, Penn., near Philadelphia. During Taylor's tenure as president, Cabrini ranked among the top 40 Most Transformative Colleges in the nation by Money Magazine. In 2019, the University was also ranked as one of the Best Northern Universities by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges Edition."

Prior to his appointment as president at Cabrini, Taylor was provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill, near Chicago, from 2008-14. During his time at Benedictine, he also served as the inaugural dean of the College of Science, as well as chair of the Department of Biological Sciences, and program director for the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Program. He joined the Benedictine faculty in 1992, and in 1997 earned recognition as the Scholl Endowed Chair in the Health Sciences. Additionally, he has received research fellowship support during his career from the Van Vleet Cancer Foundation. Taylor earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Memphis.

Taylor joins Detroit Mercy at an exceptional time in the University's history. In 2022, the University was again ranked among the top 200 national universities by U.S. News & World Report for a third year in a row, earning a No. 187 rank in the National Universities category of the publication's "Best Colleges" 2022 edition.

Taylor was selected following a national search conducted by the Detroit Mercy Presidential Search Committee in partnership with Isaacson, Miller, a national executive search firm.

For more about University of Detroit Mercy, visit www.udmercy.edu.

