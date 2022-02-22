Waveland Celebrates Black History Month 2022 With A 5-Hour Virtual Music Festival Featuring 23 Local Black Musicians

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Waveland is excited to announce its full Black History Month Virtual Music Festival line-up taking place on February 26th, 2022 at 6:00PM EST on Happin .

Black History Month Virtual Music Festival 2022, hosted by Waveland. (CNW Group/Waveland) (PRNewswire)

Historically, music has been synonymous with creating culture, fostering a sense of belonging and reaching out to others with a beautifully expressive art form. Black History Month is a perfect time to celebrate the many influential Black Canadians who helped shape the country and the culture. This year, February 26th will entail memorable performances, featuring artists as diverse as Juno award winner Sammy Jackson , RBC Bluesfest winner Michelle Hopkins , Canadian Idol runner up Gary Beals , powerhouse performer KHAY , and many more. The lineup features a vast range of artists representative of the mosaic of sounds and influences that is the Toronto music scene today. The festival will take place on Toronto-based platform Happin , and is free to experience.

"We hope that the concert series will bring people together, enhancing our city's sense of community and strengthening ties between people from all walks of life as we celebrate Black History Month this year." says Waveland Chief Executive Director, Del Mahabadi.

Full line-up:

Gary Beals

Sammy Jackson

Khay

Slim Jin Wit Di Ting

noiir

Nezsa

Sarah Itamah

Fadedwithfriends

Chris Oday

janisa

Ose

Grace May

Gyles

Amanda Mae

Freetherevolution

Jaje

Malaika Khadijaa

Michelle Hopkins

Lise

Venessa Morgan

Jay Light

Zenesoul

Shanika Maria

Local independent business owners will also have a special place in this Black History Month program. Waveland has produced a video and photo series featuring interviews with local Black-owned businesses in the city of Toronto, most of which were selected by the performing Black musicians and from within the communities they call home. These interviews can be found here.

This Black History Month programming was made possible thanks to the financial support of The Government of Canada, FACTOR Canada, and the Music Office of the City of Toronto. Special thanks to our media partner Arts Help.

For more information, contact Del at hello@waveland.ca

About Waveland

Waveland is a Canadian nonprofit music organization committed to celebrating and empowering the Canadian music scene. We believe that experiencing and engaging with Canadian music is a major contributing factor to sustaining social bonds among the people within our communities. waveland.ca

