Glitnor acquires affiliate powerhouse KaFe Rocks

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glitnor Group, the fast-growing igaming operator and games provider, has acquired affiliate powerhouse KaFe Rocks Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition spearheads Glitnor's move into the lead generation space and will add to the long-term growth of the business.

As part of the takeover, KaFe Rocks Co-founder Feda Mecan will join the Glitnor board of directors# while CEO Simon Pilkington will join the Glitnor Group executive management team. The day-to-day management of KaFe Rocks will continue in its current format.

KaFe Rocks is a leading iGaming affiliate, with multiple Power Affiliate top 10 rankings also based in Malta, with a successful global portfolio of assets, diversified over 10+ markets, with its user-centric flagship brands time2play.com, and USCasinos.com focused heavily within the US market, alongside their own previous acquisition and key asset Online-slot.co.uk.

The acquisition complements Glitnor Group's B2C business which currently includes online casino brands Lucky Casino and Gambola. The company is also making waves with its B2B business through its fast-growing casino content supplier, Swintt.

Founded by the creators of Maria Casino and Vera&John, Glitnor Group strives to be the most entrepreneurial business group in the iGaming industry.

The acquisition of KaFe Rocks helps progress that ambition and allows the company to drive further forward into lead generation.

Glitnor Group CEO, David Flynn, said: "Glitnor is not shy about its ambitions to become a leading igaming group and the acquisition of KaFe Rocks and our move into the lead generation space is evidence of this.

"In KaFe Rocks we have an established business being run by an incredibly talented team that owns and operates a network of successful, reputable affiliate assets that will drive growth for the wider group.

"I look forward to working closely with Simon, Feda and the entire KaFe Rocks team of 170 Rocketeers as we further expand Glitnor Group's Total Addressable Market across the iGaming and Sportsbook value-chain, offering reputable iGaming products and services around the world."

KaFe Rocks CEO, Simon Pilkington, added: "I've been hugely impressed with the leadership team at Glitnor and am massively excited for what the future holds for both KaFe Rocks and the Glitnor Group.

"Since initial talks began, it's been clear that both companies share a vision for growth, but that they also value the people driving it and believe in developing a culture where people can thrive.

"The trust that they are showing in us to continue being KaFe Rocks is gratefully received and I'm extremely driven to deliver the results that will help the new group achieve its goals."

Co-founder and Chairman of KaFe Rocks, Tim Tepass, also added: "At the heart of KaFe Rocks' success is its people; for us as the owners of KaFe Rocks it's been imperative that we look to accelerate growth through finding the right people to work with going forwards, and in David and his fantastic team at Glitnor Group we are adamant we've found just that.

In Glitnor Group, we know that the future of KaFe Rocks and its Rocketeers is in great hands, and I look forward to being able to lend our experience and desire to help drive Glitnor forward to a level of growth that we fully believe in and support.

We have a shared belief in creating products that are for the user, and I know that together, Glitnor will build on its already impressive progress."

# Subject to standard shareholder approval processes

