Sergio Acevedo - A diverse actor on the rise

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the time Sergio Acevedo was eight years old, his mother recognized and promoted his talent and good looks for modeling and acting. Thanks to his love of film, along with his mother's support and tenacity, he would go on to become a successful model and land his first commercial at the age of ten — all on his way to becoming the highly sought after actor he has trained for and worked diligently to become.

Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania into a moderately poor but proud Latino family, Sergio became used to not having many things and not having anything available. It led to a very defeated attitude. "I needed to eliminate that way of thinking and overcome it," he recalls. "I used to think you needed certain things to get ahead in life, but I now believe with a certain drive and passion, you can accomplish anything!" The young Sergio would go on to live in seven different states, and attend more than 20 schools growing up when his mom married his step-dad, who joined the military to put a roof over his new family's head.

Growing up, Sergio and his sister would come home after school, do their homework, have dinner and settle into "family time", which consisted of watching movies and TV together almost every night. "Probably one of my biggest inspirations would have to be Jim Carey," Sergio fondly recalls. "I loved watching the Ace Ventura movies over and over again."

Sergio's military upbringing, supportive family, along with the actor's formal training at the Susan Batson Studios and T. Schreiber Studios in NYC, fully prepared him to take on the responsibilities of a successful career with perseverance and humility.

Currently, Sergio is living in Brooklyn and is signed to Q Models in NYC and Next Models in Miami. He is currently starring for the first time in a feature film that is in post-production. 'The Greatest' is a story set in the early 1960s. It tells the tale of a love triangle between a married couple and a young Latino man named Ricky, who is played by Sergio. Jay and Beverly seem to be your perfect stereotypical couple, but Jay and Ricky become romantically involved — risking everything. This story dives deep into a forbidden relationship, and correlates directly to modern times, depicting repression, fear, and the desire to live life authentically. "I'm really proud of the work that was done in this film. Everyone who was part of this film is incredibly talented. It's a passion project that I helped produce and cast as well," Sergio proudly affirms. "The director, Ryan Sarno, went to countless thrift stores, vintage shops, and garage sales, and even built most of the sets; every detail in each scene is from the 50s and 60s."

Sergio also has a leading role in a TV show pilot called 'Entitled' which is on Amazon Prime. The show is seeking to get picked up for a full season. "It's pretty unheard of for a single episode to land on a streaming platform; everyone on the production team was ecstatic when it premiered on Amazon Prime. 'Entitled' is a comedy-drama written and directed by Ryan Sarno. It tells the story about three siblings whose father died in a tragic accident, leaving them millions of dollars and a house in the Hamptons that they had no idea existed. The plot thickens as they find out there is another family (of which Sergio is a member) and they all have to share the house."The storyline unfolds with laughs, twists, and chaos as both families have to deal with each other under one roof," he divulges. Sergio is also excited about another project he was a part of, the premiere of a short film he helped produce, that was written and directed by Isaac Nevrla called 'Billy, Baby'. As far as dream roles? "I've always wanted to play a dark and heavy role like a drug addict or an iconic psychopath," he reveals, "or just play opposite one of my favorite actors like Viola Davis, or work with some of the amazing creative filmmakers that include, Alejandro Inarritu, and Christopher Nolan."

The rising star's future as of now is about his profession. Marriage and family are not on his mind. "Creating and doing what I love is what makes me happy." I'm very passionate about my career, and I just want to do good work," he reflects. "I think now, more than ever, that there are more opportunities for people of color, and I'm so excited about what's to come!"

