Homefix Custom Remodeling Introduces Timberline Solar from GAF Energy to Homeowners Up and Down the East Coast GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefix Custom Remodeling (HCR) is one of the first roofing companies to offer the new, award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, recently launched Timberline Solar™ to deliver the first true solar roof to market. Timberline Solar™ incorporates roofing materials into a clean energy-generating system, resulting in a durable, attractive roof that produces energy. The solar roof is now available to residents in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Tampa, FL.

"Solar roofs are the future of roofing in the U.S.," said Adam Shampaine, CEO of HCR. "Homefix is excited to be a leader in bringing a new technology to market that will not only add value to our customers' homes, but also generate clean, renewable energy for years to come."

"Today's exciting announcement is the result of extensive collaboration between GAF Energy, Homefix Custom Remodeling, as well as the foresight of local leaders who have supported this clean energy technology," said Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President at GAF Energy. "Their foresight is what makes this moment possible and opens the possibilities for residents from Maryland to Florida to make the smart choice and choose a solar roof."

This new system incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle™ (ES), which has received three awards from CES 2022 — including its highest honor, the Best of Innovation Award, in the "Smart Cities" category. The product is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and research facility in California.

Homeowners interested in solar roofing options can find out more at: https://homefixcustomremodeling.com/ .

About Homefix Custom Remodeling

At Homefix Custom Remodeling, our mission is to help you to protect, improve, and elevate the value of your most important asset – your home. We believe in providing affordable access to the best quality products in each of our categories: roofing, gutters, siding, insulation, windows, doors, and accessible baths. Everything we do is covered by our 100% customer satisfaction guarantee . With the highest standards of integrity, we aim to stand by our products and workmanship to the complete satisfaction of each and every homeowner.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

