Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S Module Certified by Deutsche Telekom

PARIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that its Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT GM02S module, based on the Monarch 2 (SQN3430) chip, has been certified by Deutsche Telekom. Monarch 2 is Sequans' second-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT technology and is designed to support massive IoT applications such as meters, trackers, sensors, and wearables. The Monarch 2 GM02S module delivers ultra-low power consumption, an integrated MCU and application SDK, and a Single-SKU™ RF front end that supports deployment in any band worldwide. It is fully backwards compatible with Sequans' first-generation Monarch platform.

"The certification of Monarch 2 GM02S module supports Deutsche Telekom's commitment to offering world-class connectivity, assuring their IoT customers of high performance and successful business cases," said Didier Dutronc, EVP and head of Sequans massive IoT division. "This new certification expands the reach of our Monarch 2 GM02S module in Europe and adds to the growing list of approvals by network operators around the world."

"We are pleased to complete the certification of Sequans' Monarch 2 GM02S module, one of the most advanced cellular IoT connectivity modules available today," said Miguel Rodriguez, Sr. Manager IoT Integration & Validation, Deutsche Telekom. "The GM02S brings future-proof technology which interoperates seamlessly with our 5G massive IoT networks, coupled with differentiations that greatly optimize power consumption."

Monarch 2 GM02S Module Product Description

Monarch 2 GM02S is the industry's most advanced LTE Cat M1/NB1/NB2 connectivity solution. It is based on Sequans' second-generation Monarch 2 chip platform, which is designed and optimized to support 5G massive IoT. Monarch 2 provides significant improvements in performance and power consumption, while providing seamless migration for Monarch 1 customers because it is based on Sequans' existing LTE-M/NB-IoT protocol stack—one of the most mature and proven in the entire LTE ecosystem. Monarch 2 GM02S is the world's first Common Criteria EAL5+ certified cellular IoT platform for integrated SIM (iUICC), providing best-in-class security. Monarch 2 GM02S also includes Sequans' Single-SKU™ RF front end, supporting deployment in any band worldwide, for true global deployment capability. A low-power application MCU allows customers to port their own code into the module via a feature rich SDK. On top of its ultra-low power consumption, Monarch 2 GM02S utilizes a single rail power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest voltage supported by any LTE-M/NB-IoT module in the industry today.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

