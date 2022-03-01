EXECUTIVE PEOPLE LAUNCHES HUMAN-FIRST C-SUITE RECRUITING

With the right leadership, talent and clients already thriving within its former home in Creative People, Executive People has officially spun out on its own.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive People, a human-first recruitment agency, has launched.

From Left to Right, Executive People's Chase Rifkin, Allie Klein and Dan Cole. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2018, Creative People has quickly become the market leader in creative recruitment, by offering a tailored and unique experience for both candidates and clients. Since launching, Creative People has built world class creative, product and marketing teams for some of the nation's top startups.

The Executive People team continues this model by connecting exceptional leaders with entrepreneurs across the country. From Seed Stage to post-IPO and beyond, Executive People partners with high-growth, venture-backed and mission-driven companies across the Fintech, Healthcare, Consumer Packaged Goods, B2B and Direct-to-Consumer industries.

"Now is the perfect time to launch Executive People. Over the past 18 months, we have demonstrated success by placing CEOs and COOs to Chief People Officers and Product, Marketing and Design executives," said Dan Cole, Founder and CEO of Creative People. "In 2021 alone, we worked with 108 venture-backed startups. With this proof of concept, our strong network of executives and our systematic approach to building a human-first recruitment experience, we are able to support our clients as true in-house partners."

More than recruiters, the Executive People team are trusted advisors who are deeply invested in their client's success by intimately understanding each company's culture and way of operating. Agents are experts in their own specific talent vertical across Operations, People, Product, Marketing and Design; each is keenly aware of the nuances and day-to-day aspects of the roles they are filling, because they themselves have experience working in the industry.

Functioning as an extension of in-house recruiting teams, agents are thinking months, or even years ahead, identifying a company's vision and building a thoughtful candidate pipeline to achieve their goals. Relationships are nurtured between founders and potential executives to build foundational teams, bridging the gap before the need to fill a role becomes critical to the business. Cole added, "Our passion has always been to build world class teams. More importantly, to be on the inside, partnering with our clients as advisors and talent experts to build the right foundations that will accelerate growth in innovative and impactful ways."

Cole will continue to lead both Executive People and Creative People, whilst overseeing venture relations. Principal Executive Search Agents Chase Rifkin and Allie Klein are spearheading the team's day-to-day operations, with Rifkin focused on the Executive People team's leadership and growth, in addition to placing executives, and with Klein continuing her exceptional work recruiting upper echelon design leaders for the most well-known startups in the country.

Rifkin added, "Our passion has always been building holistic teams across all levels. We are thrilled to take Executive People out on its own and continue cultivating growth for our clients by connecting them with top-tier executives."

In the last year, Executive People has exclusively partnered with DVx Ventures, a venture studio building companies, to fill a variety of roles including CEOs, COOs, CPOs, CMOs and GMs. Both passionate about building mission-driven brands with a positive impact, Executive People's synergy with DVx Ventures is a perfect example of the agency's focus on dynamic long-term relationships.

Ganesh Srivats, Managing Partner of DVx Ventures said, "My experience working with Dan and Chase for the last couple of years on executive-level searches has been excellent. I've worked with them on a range of executive hires from COO, to CPO, Head of People and now CEO, and the experience has been consistently fantastic. They go beyond being just a recruitment partner and serve as strategic advisors that help us build world class teams. I'm excited to continue partnering with Executive People."

To learn more or connect with Executive People, visit www.executivepeopleinc.com.

About Executive People:

Executive People launched in March 2022, after being incubated within Creative People. The human-first recruitment agency is known for its relationships-driven approach, functioning as in-house recruiters and advisors for partners, fueling their client's growth. Executive People are experts in their own specific talent vertical across Operations, People, Product, Marketing and Design. They work with high-growth, venture-backed and mission-driven startups at all stages of development, from Seed Stage to post-IPO across Fintech, Healthcare, Consumer Packaged Goods, B2B, Direct-to-Consumer and more. They have placed executives at the nation's most exciting startups including Modern Age, DVx Ventures, Robinhood, Cash App, Thirty Madison, Tend and LeafLink. For more information, visit www.executivepeopleinc.com.

