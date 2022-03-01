Adults concerned about Alzheimer's or Covid-19 related 'brain fog' are invited to Jordan's Furniture in Reading, Mass. on March 5th for a free in-person assessment

MedVadis Research to Host Free Memory Screening Event Adults concerned about Alzheimer's or Covid-19 related 'brain fog' are invited to Jordan's Furniture in Reading, Mass. on March 5th for a free in-person assessment

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedVadis Research, an independent clinical trial research center, is partnering with Jordan's Furniture to offer free memory screenings.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Jordan's Furniture store in Reading, Massachusetts from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Members of the community currently experiencing warning signs of dementia or are at risk of Alzheimer's due to a family history with the disease are invited to come in for a free assessment.

The memory screening is a simple 10-minute test conducted by a licensed professional. It includes a series of questions that can be used to gauge memory, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. While the results are not considered a diagnosis, they can suggest if someone should see a doctor for a full evaluation. Those who participate also receive a memory factor score that can be used as a baseline for future medical assessments.

"Memory screenings are something all adults should include in their health and wellness routine. The reality is, not all memory issues are dementia-related. Many conditions can cause memory loss, including those that are treatable, such as vitamin deficiencies, urinary tract infections, anxiety and depression. Screenings are an important first step toward detecting a potential problem, and may enable earlier treatments," said David DiBenedetto, M.D., General Director and Principal Investigator at MedVadis Research.

The memory screening event comes at a critical time, with many people complaining about brain fog and confusion after Covid-19. Researchers are now exploring the possibility that infections may cause lingering brain symptoms that may eventually lead to dementia.

Walk-ins welcome or to RSVP visit: https://bit.ly/3HoFotT

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Location: Jordan's Furniture, IMAX Theatre Lobby, 50 Walkers Brook Drive,

Reading, MA 01867

Cost: Free, courtesy of MedVadis Research

For more information, please contact us at 781-373-2940

About MedVadis Research

MedVadis Research is an independent clinical trial research center in Massachusetts

dedicated to advancing and discovering new medical treatments. Founded in 1996, the

center has conducted hundreds of clinical trials and research studies focused on

various conditions, including migraine headache, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's

disease, chronic low-back pain, osteoarthritis, painful diabetic neuropathy, fibromyalgia,

asthma, hypertension, irritable bowel disease, and diabetes. MedVadis is also a

member of the GAP-Net network of major research sites working with the Global

Alzheimer's Platform Foundation to further Alzheimer's and dementia research. Clinical

trials run throughout the year. To learn more or sign up to participate, visit:

https://medvadis.com.

About Jordan's Furniture

Jordan's Furniture, the premiere furniture and mattress retailer in New England, has one of highest grossing sales per square foot records in The United States. With indoor features like Beantown (city made of jellybeans), a 4-level ropes course (largest indoor ropes course in the world), indoor water shows, an iconic holiday village display, and full-service restaurants, Jordan's Furniture is the leader in combining entertainment with shopping. Store locations are destinations, with the average time spent on-site over double the industry average. Customer Service at Jordan's is paramount. Jordan's 1200 employees, the "J-Team", excel at providing an unparalleled shopping experience. Established over 100 years ago and starting as a family business, Jordan's Furniture is a community leader in their markets and believes in giving back to the community through charitable partnerships. They currently have seven store locations including Avon MA, Natick MA, Reading MA, Nashua NH, Warwick, RI, New Haven CT and South Portland ME, along with a Distribution Center Taunton, MA.

Media Contacts:

Heather Copelas

Public Relations / Community Outreach

Hcopelas@jordans.com

Office 508-828-4065

Mobile 508-397-6816

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction on Behalf of MedVadis Research

andrea@emediajunction.com

617-894-1153

View original content:

SOURCE MedVadis