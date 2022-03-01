Michael Goodman Joins Tabulera as Director of Channel Sales

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera (www.tabulera.com), a platform to automate the accounts payable process for employee benefit plans, announced today that it has named Michael Goodman as a Director of Channel Sales. Mike will be bringing his vast industry experience to Tabulera and help continue to grow the company.

"Missing from the insuretech and HRtech landscape have been solutions to address the technical challenge of combining and comparing data from multiple sources. Many employers struggle to reconcile and pay accurately for one of their largest expenses, employee benefits. Disparate systems lead to time-consuming manual processes and losses that can be avoided with the right solution. Seeing the Tabulera platform and the team that has been assembled convinced me that I want to be a part of our vision and our growth," said Mike Goodman.

Most recently, Mike was an Account Executive at Benefitfocus, where he was responsible for enterprise software sales to health plans and insurance carriers.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced professional of Mike's caliber on Tabulera's team," said Doug Devlin, CEO. "He brings a high level of sales, operational experience and industry background to challenge the status quo and help grow Tabulera. Tabulera is committed to transforming the industry that remains primarily dominated by manual operations in spreadsheets for billing, reconciliation and payments of benefit plans."

About Tabulera

Billing, reconciling and paying benefit plan premiums is overly complicated with thousands of employees, dozens of plans and carriers, all on disparate systems. No wonder bad data, headaches, and millions in leakage are the status quo. You need to go beyond the daily details. Get the freedom to focus on your business with Tabulera, a platform that simplifies the process so you don't have to.

Finally, all your billing, reconciliation and payments in one place, and see your benefits costs clearly — down to the penny.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Tabulera is online at tabulera.com.

