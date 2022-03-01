Rapidly Growing Bite Ninja Announces First Headquarters in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Ninja, the tech company making remote work possible for the restaurant industry, announces its first headquarters in Memphis. Working with Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate, Bite Ninja has signed a lease for 11,000-square feet at the iconic office building located at 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. The new space will enable the company to continue making nationwide partnerships with restaurants to provide a virtual workforce and will feature ample office space as well as demo and mockup kitchen staging areas.

(PRNewsfoto/Bite Ninja) (PRNewswire)

Bite Ninja has grown from humble beginnings in Memphis garages since the company's inception in 2020. In anticipation of forthcoming growth, the Y Combinator-backed business sought a new space in to facilitate the expansion of the company, allow employees to communicate effectively, and establish a logistical hub for the food tech innovator. Bite Ninja worked with Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate from initial engagement to executed lease to secure the spacious and modern office best known for its visibility off Interstate 40, next to Main Event and Carvana. Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate is a newly formed firm that was created by partners Dustin Jones and Jonathan Aur to enhance Memphis' national standing as a hot spot for economic development.

"Like many young businesses, we poured our energy and resources into the creation of our technology and partner expansion. Now that we're almost two years into our growth with even more to come, it was time to establish a formal headquarters to unify our team and create a hub for our operations," said Orin Wilson, co-founder of Bite Ninja. "We're committed to growing in Memphis."

"Memphis is quickly becoming a go-to locale for new companies and industries to set up shop. Our core focus on supporting the economic growth of Memphis led us to connect with Bite Ninja and craft this deal. We were thrilled to have represented both Bite Ninja and Novatech in this transaction," said Jonathan Aur, co-founder of Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate.

Bite Ninja creates greater efficiency and workforce support at restaurants by tapping into their pool of highly trained remote waitstaff ("Ninjas"). The company's team of Ninjas work from a location of their choice and appear on-screen to customers at menu boards in drive-thrus or counters. The use of Ninjas provides restaurant managers increased flexibility and on-demand staff, a huge increase in upsells, near zero defect order-taking, and 100% staff reliability. Today, the company boasts 3,000 US-based Ninjas trained and ready to take on shifts from home.

About Bite Ninja

Bite Ninja is a tech startup that provides a virtual workforce to restaurants. Using thousands of U.S.-based "Ninjas," Bite Ninja helps restaurants virtually staff their drive-thru and front counter to create a more efficient and error-free ordering system, allowing in-store workers to focus on food quality and customer service. The Ninjas, working from a location of their choice, appear on-screen to customers at menu boards. Founded by serial entrepreneurs Will Clem (co-founder of original cultured meat company Memphis Meats) and Orin Wilson, Bite Ninja is preparing for a worldwide rollout and accepting all restaurant customers. For more information on Bite Ninja, please visit www.biteninja.com.

About Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate

Jones Aur is a privately-owned commercial real estate brokerage founded in 2021 by two top commercial brokers in Memphis. Dustin Jones and Jonathan Aur use their seasoned backgrounds and insider network to create solutions and build value in Memphis, the Mid-South, and beyond. At Jones Aur, you're not just another number. You'll get the same expertise and power you might find with the real estate behemoths, but with service tailored to your needs. As we might say, you'll get both the ribs and the slaw.

CONTACT

Ali Lloyd

JConnelly

201.259.6265

biteninjapr@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bite Ninja