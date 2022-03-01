SIX NATIONS-FUELS ASX SPORTS USER GROWTH, ENGAGEMENT

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASX Sports, the only next-generation virtual sports exchange to offer fans live, free to play in game 'trading', today announced a dramatic increase in user growth since the onset of the Six Nations Rugby tournament, a turning point for adoption following its exclusive deal with RugbyPass for data feeds and analytics.

User growth is up considerably with new contest entrants rising 375% since the tournament began and user registration up 130%. There are notably also now more than 266,000 ASX Sportzcoins in circulation and these tokens are providing users with current and future utility and rewards such as excusive contests and early access to acquire upcoming NFT drops. ASX is forecasting a considerable increase in the circulation of these tokens by the end of the tournament and as they look ahead to their next tournaments and the upcoming sale of their NFTs.

Paddy Power, President at ASX Sports said: "With only a quarter of the tournament underway and many compelling match ups still to come, we believe these numbers will continue to spike. We correctly predicted that the Six Nations would be a growth catalyst and entrée into other regions and sports and are already building on the momentum with plans to bring ASX to Super Rugby Pacific fans."

ASX Sets Sights on Southern Hemisphere

ASX also announced that, following the success to date of the Six Nations free in game virtual trading and contests, it is offering the same contests and rewards for the Super Rugby Pacific, the largest provincial rugby tournament in the Southern Hemisphere that this year boasts a 12-team competition with the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika joining five powerhouse Australian and New Zealand teams, respectively.

The competition runs through 18 June 2022 covering 91 matches in total and ASX launches its live action experience on Saturday 5th March to take advantage of the rugby world's most exciting new competition. Akin to the Six Nations, ASX will continue to receive live data feeds and analysis from Rugby Pass.

ASX's Sports NFT Exchange resembles a virtual stock market and opens the door to a new era in fan engagement. Initial Player Offerings (IPOs) are held before each Six Nations and Super Rugby Pacific game and the value of each player fluctuates in real time, based on performance data from Rugby Analytics allowing fans to buy and sell players throughout games to optimize the value of their player portfolios.

The growth of the platform, richer user-based metrics, and expansion into a second major sports tournament back- to- back are important steps for the start-up as it expands its offerings and partnerships ahead of an expected Series A raise in Q1.

About ASX Sports

ASX is a blockchain powered interactive sports and entertainment platform that is taking fan engagement to the next level via a fintech-quality exchange that allows sports fans to 'trade' in game, creating a first-of-its-kind, second screen and OTT live action experience. ASX is proud to be named among 20 sports tech start-ups to invest in by SportsPro and was also member of the Sportradar Acceleradar Program. With strong roots in betting and sports entertainment innovation driven by the Paddy Powers brand, ASX has pushed into the US with headquarters in Miami, a leading fintech and crypto hub. ASX apps are free to download for Android and Apple.

