TealBook Announces Partnership with Market Dojo to Enrich On-Demand eSourcing

TORONTO and BRISTOL, England, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously enhances supplier data and powers e-procurement technology, and Market Dojo, the only on-demand, fully self-service eSourcing solution on the market, today announced a new partnership to make third-party supplier information directly accessible in the creation of sourcing events within Market Dojo.

The partnership will allow TealBook customers to take advantage of Market Dojo's self-service, pay-as-you-go eSourcing solution that enables users to centralize information, negotiate the best value for goods and services, and select the right suppliers — all without requiring a complex and costly implementation process. Return on investment (ROI) is created within weeks. It also gives Market Dojo customers the opportunity to include TealBook's comprehensive supplier intelligence capabilities as an extension to the Market Dojo's sourcing and supplier management processes.

"Accelerating and expanding access to relevant suppliers is critical to achieving better sourcing outcomes," said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of TealBook. "Market Dojo's customers already benefit from a great solution and this partnership will help their customers quickly expand their supplier network to empower their strategic procurement objectives by combining TealBook's supplier data foundation and ML powered search engine with Market Dojo's eSourcing Software."

"While eSourcing is proven to add value to any organization, finding potential suppliers is often a manual procedure," added Market Dojo co-founder Nick Drewe. "By accessing TealBook's rich database of suppliers, our customers can greatly increase their competitive supplier opportunities while fulfilling specific requirements for diversity and ESG, in order to achieve greater results for their organization."

About TealBook

TealBook is advancing the world through supplier data by empowering the digital enterprise with an autonomously enriched supplier data foundation that powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance.Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities.TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech100 and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com

About Market Dojo

Market Dojo helps procurement professionals worldwide solve inefficient sourcing and supplier management processes by digitizing these activities quickly and easily. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy software and more effective than emails and spreadsheets, Market Dojo empowers procurement professionals to control their costs, mitigate risk and centralize data. Unlike other software providers, Market Dojo provides transparent, on-demand pricing and enables the platform to be entirely self-service. With free access, users can make informed decisions before they commit. To find out more, visit MarketDojo.com and follow Market Dojo on LinkedIn .

