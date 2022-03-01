Traffic
Trespa proud sponsor of Plantur-PURA women's cycling team

Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago

WEERT, The Netherlands, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since this year, Trespa International B.V. is the proud sponsor of the Plantur-PURA women's cycling team. What used to be an occasional team has this year been granted the official status of a Women's cycling team. Trespa International B.V. will actively commit itself as a sponsor to support the ambitions of this team.

Logo Trespa
Logo Trespa(PRNewswire)

Trespa International B.V., a global player and innovator in surface technology, believes that continuous commitment to performance produces the best results. By supporting this multi-national team, it endorses these ambitions. The signed contract has a term of one year, but an extension is certainly not ruled out.
"I'm extremely pleased with this collaboration. With several first-class riders in the team, we're looking forward to great performances. With wild cards for Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race, we and our customers will certainly be there to support the team," says Ed van Heesch – Commercial VP of Trespa International B.V.

About Pura® NFC and Trespa International B.V.
Pura® NFC is produced by the Netherlands-based Trespa International B.V. - internationally recognised as a leading developer of high-quality components for cladding and decorative façades. Since 1960, it has been working closely with architects, distributors and end users worldwide. Trespa International B.V. believes in product innovation, using first-class production technologies to create smart solutions.

