WesBanco Announces Nashville Area Residential Mortgage Loan Production Office

WHEELING, W.Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced that it has continued to successfully execute upon its strategy to seek additional long-term growth opportunities through the opening of a loan production office, initially focused on residential mortgage lending, within the Nashville area.

"WesBanco is focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth to our shareholders through solid execution upon our distinct strategies, including the opening of loan production offices in major markets adjacent to our footprint," said Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have spent the past 150 years dedicated to nurturing relationships with our neighbors and local businesses, and look forward to doing the same in the Nashville area. By not losing touch of our hometown banking roots, we have been able to deliver a premier financial institutional experience across all of our markets. I am excited about the opportunities our newest loan production office provides to continue that success."

Mr. Clossin continued, "Furthermore, WesBanco was recently named by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers. In fact, we were the only midsize bank making the top ten in both financial performance and employer of choice. We are focused on providing top-tier services for our clients and we believe that the only way to do that is to create an environment where our employees are set up to succeed. These recognitions prove to our current customers, and community members searching for a new banking partner, that WesBanco has the capabilities and track record to provide ongoing financial success."

In addition, WesBanco's banking affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has hired Rick Trew as Vice President, Residential Lending and Regional Sales Manager for the Nashville area office. In this role, Mr. Trew will be responsible for building a successful mortgage lending team and the management of mortgage production activities to provide ongoing support of WesBanco's vision and mission statements.

"We are excited to welcome Rick Trew to our organization as our Nashville regional sales manager," said Ed Hensley, WesBanco Executive Vice President and Manager of Residential Lending. "Rick is a strong leader, who brings a wealth of experience and success to WesBanco. We look forward to the opportunities he brings as we make our entrance into the Nashville area a success."

Mr. Trew brings more than 15 years of banking and mortgage lending experience to WesBanco, including regional leadership roles. He brings strong leadership expertise as he has recruited and led successful retail mortgage teams within Tennessee and throughout the Southeast. Rick will temporarily be located at 412 Golden Bear Court in Murfreesboro, TN before a permanent location is opened later this year in Brentwood, TN.

WesBanco prides itself on delivering large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Its services include the full range of online and mobile banking options; business and personal transaction account options and competitive lending services; a full suite of commercial banking products and services; and trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through the century-old Trust and Investment Services department.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

