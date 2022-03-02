A-LIGN Takes Security Services Gold in the 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® A-LIGN's Recognition Drives Attention to the Growing Importance of Compliance for Building Trust and Driving Revenue

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, a cybersecurity and compliance audit firm, is pleased to announce that the company was selected as a winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Offering a wide variety of IT security and compliance services augmented by its compliance automation software SaaS solution A-SCEND, A-LIGN is enjoying rapid growth and global expansion. With the increased threat of cybersecurity incidents becoming ever more prevalent, A-LIGN helps clients build more secure environments while meeting their respective industries' regulatory requirements and/or their customers' demands for better security standards.

"We're proud to be recognized among the major industry players as a company of the year in security services by the Globee Awards," says Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

"A-LIGN was started with a vision to help organizations overcome the unique compliance and cybersecurity challenges businesses face today by being purposeful in our actions and flexible in our approach with our A-SCEND compliance management software," said Scott Schwan, Chief Product Officer at A-LIGN. "This award is a testament to the compliance expertise of our management team delivering a quality experience from start to finish, built on comprehensive knowledge gained from serving thousands of clients, and having worked hard to become a trusted security and compliance partner."

More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

To learn more about A-LIGN, please visit our website at: https://www.a-lign.com/about. For more information about A-SCEND, you can book a demo by clicking here.

About A-LIGN:

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

