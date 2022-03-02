Connected Nation CEO Tom Ferree responds to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO of Connected Nation, issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address:

"Tonight, President Biden outlined his administration's ambitious goal to make broadband access available and affordable to every home in America. For more than two decades, our organization has been singularly focused on driving progress toward that goal, and with the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last year, it is finally within reach.

State and federal leaders have a monumental task ahead of them to ensure that the $65 billion Congress allocated for broadband is effectively targeted and invested. We must not only meet the needs of today but invest in a way that prepares for future needs as well. That means we must prioritize robust 'last-mile' connectivity to homes and businesses, while also building 'middle-mile" infrastructure that will help rural areas keep pace with their urban counterparts. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and it will require an all-hands-on-deck effort.

We commend President Biden for his bold vision of a better-connected future for Americans, and we stand ready to bring all our experience to bear to help him and his administration achieve that goal."

About Us: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

