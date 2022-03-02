HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE 2022 RBC CAPITAL MARKETS GLOBAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CONFERENCE

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 9, 2022. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, and Scott Kleinman, co-president of commercial banking, are scheduled to present via webcast to analysts and investors at 11:20 AM (Eastern Time). They will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington-ir.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

