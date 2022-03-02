Navitas Highlights Next-Gen GaN ICs at Baird Non-Deal Roadshow

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by Baird on March 3rd, 2022.

We're grateful to Baird for this chance to update investors on Navitas GaN technology.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas' proprietary GaN power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control and protection in a single SMT package. These GaNFast™ power ICs become easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance 'digital-in, power-out' building blocks and deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions. An estimated $13.1B electrification opportunity includes mobile fast chargers and adapters, data centers, solar energy, and EV.

"We're grateful to Baird for this chance to update investors on Navitas GaN, as we expand from our #1 position in mobile fast and ultra-fast chargers into consumer, data center, solar and EV markets," said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. "Charger revenue is doubling each year and we're on track with penetration into higher-power markets, adding dedicated design centers to accelerate adoption of this revolutionary technology and 'Electrify Our World™'."

Mr. Sheridan will present in a group webcast and Q&A at 11am on March 3rd, hosted by Baird Senior Research Analyst, Tristan Gerra, with 1-on-1 investor meetings scheduled throughout the day. To register, please click: https://bit.ly/Navitas-Baird-Mar-22 .

About Baird

Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Established in 1919, Baird has approximately 4,600 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients. Baird surpassed $400 billion in client assets at the end of 2021. Committed to being a great place to work, Baird ranked No. 32 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list in 2021 – its 18th consecutive year on the list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Baird Trust Company in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird's investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird's website at www.rwbaird.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

