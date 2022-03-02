OneDigitalTrust and CUNA Mutual Group's Preplanning Solutions Division Partner to Offer Digital Estate Planning

MCLEAN, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigitalTrust's enterprise-grade estate planning platform will power digital estate planning capabilities offered by CUNA Mutual Group's Preplanning Solutions under a multi-year strategic partnership agreement between the two companies.

McLean, Va.-basedOneDigitalTrust, Inc. offers a next-generation digital estate planning platform as a turnkey solution to banking, financial advisory institutions, insurers, and employee benefits companies. OneDigitalTrust's enterprise customers license the SaaS platform to offer a comprehensive DIY (Do It Yourself) estate planning tool which can be integrated and branded as their own.

"Our partnership with CUNA Mutual's Preplanning Solutions is a significant step toward helping to drive uptake of estate planning at scale to more rapidly overcome the fact that less than half of all U.S. adults have a will or plan for their legacy," said Sonny Kapoor, Co-founder, and CEO, OneDigitalTrust. "Our solution is easily bolted on to institutions' customer-facing platforms allowing them to offer comprehensive estate planning to help grow their business among the mass-affluent. This agreement further validates the efficacy of our platform and our position as the preferred provider of digital estate planning solutions for institutions."

Preplanning Solutions serves approximately 2 million customers with its prearranged funeral insurance and final expense business, formerly known as Global Preneed, which CUNA Mutual Group acquired from Assurant in 2021.

"The OneDigitalTrust estate planning platform is a streamlined, comprehensive tool that offers significant value to a wide consumer base. Our research has shown that consumers have a broad range of needs when it comes to how they think about preplanning for the later stages of their lives. This solution provides us a way to meet the consumer at the right stage in their journey, with the solution they need at that time," said Fernand LeBlanc, VP Strategy and Innovation, Preplanning Solutions. "We're excited about the synergies between the value the OneDigitalTrust solution delivers and the consumer needs we serve with our Final Arrangements & Preplanning Solutions products today."

Most adults consider a trust or will extremely important, and nearly $70 trillion will transfer to heirs or charities in the next 25 years. However, slightly less than 1/2 of all adult Americans (46%) have a will that describes how they would like their money and estate to be handled after their death, according to a 2021 Gallup Poll. Many existing and legacy estate planning offers fail to satisfy the market's growing need for online, accurate, low-cost, and comprehensive solutions that are easily changed as life evolves.

About OneDigitalTrust

Based in McLean, VA, OneDigitalTrust is an EstateTech company offering a next-generation, DIY (Do It Yourself) digital estate planning platform to banking, financial advisory institutions, insurers, and employee benefits companies. The platform is offered as a turnkey solution so that these enterprise users can quickly and cost-effectively provide a comprehensive estate planning offer branded as their own to their customers. The platform capabilities extend well beyond producing legally valid documentation (across 50 states plus D.C.) The capabilities include visualization and planning tools to ascertain probate exposure and track (revocable) trust funding, uncover changes through life-stages to trigger a plan refresh, and an intelligent document vault. For more information, please visit us here.

About CUNA Mutual Group

Built on the principle of "people helping people," CUNA Mutual Group is a financially strong insurance, investment, and financial services company that believes a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone. Through our company culture, community engagement, and products and solutions, we are working to create a more equitable financial system that helps to improve the lives of those we serve and our society. For more information, visit cunamutual.com.

