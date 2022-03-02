Roborock S7+ Earns Innovation & Tech Today "Top 50 Most Innovative Products" Award

HONG KONG, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock , creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, is proud to announce that the Roborock S7+ was recognized by Innovation & Tech Today as a Top 50 Most Innovative Product. The Roborock S7+ pairs a powerful robot vacuum and mop system with an intelligent self-emptying dock to bring smart home cleaning a step closer to true autonomy.

"With every new product launch, we challenge ourselves to deliver a better cleaning experience with even more convenience for our customers," said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. "This recognition is testament to our brand's ability to raise the standards of the home robotics category and introduce customers to a truly more convenient experience."

The Top 50 Most Innovative Products is Innovation & Tech Today's (I&TT) most popular feature every year. The feature includes a collection of business innovations, new products and connected services, along with gadgets from industries such as healthcare, smart home, outdoor and adventure, STEM, gaming and entertainment.

"Every year we unearth some of the most innovative products on the market. We pride ourselves on having a sharp eye for finding novel products that are technologically advanced and highly useful," said Charles Warner, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Properties Worldwide, and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Innovation & Tech Today. "Each product was vigorously tested by our entire editorial staff, as we narrowed down the entrants to the best possible reflection of products that will appeal to our readers."

The Alexa-compatible Roborock S7+ is available for purchase on Amazon for $949. For an added level of convenience, Roborock will be introducing the all-new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra in May 2022. The new robot vacuum and mop system featuring sonic mopping and superior navigation powered by Roborock's proprietary ReactiveAI 2.0 will be compatible with an all-new intelligent docking system that self-washes, refills and empties itself.

To learn more about Roborock's lineup of premier home cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com .

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/ .

About Innovation & Tech Today

Innovation & Tech Today is an award-winning digital and print publication covering all things tech. While we maintain global coverage of the sciences, innovation, and technology, we also celebrate the many cutting-edge products making headway in the marketplace today. Our noted cover personalities have featured Ricky Gervias, Dave Bautista, James Gunn, Scarlett Johansson, and Penn & Teller on our covers.

