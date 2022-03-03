7-Eleven Introduces Protein-Packed Black Bean Burger

IRVING, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers asked and 7-Eleven, Inc. listened: a bold new Black Bean Burger is available at participating 7-Eleven® stores for a limited time. The delicious, high-protein meat alternative is an exciting menu addition that broadens 7-Eleven's vegetarian options.

Crafted with hearty black beans, corn, rice and savory seasonings, this mouth-watering vegetarian patty is topped with American cheese and placed on a sweet brioche bun. 7-Eleven's take on this popular vegetarian dish is perfect for customers who are looking for a meat alternative during the Lenten season or just want access to more meatless options without sacrificing taste or convenience.

"At 7-Eleven, we keep a watchful eye on the shifting preferences of our customers and are constantly adapting our offerings for them," said Anjuli Wilkie, 7-Eleven senior category manager of hot foods. "We frequently receive requests for more vegetarian options from our loyal customers, and because our hot sandwiches are so popular, the addition of a Black Bean Burger was the perfect fit. Whether customers are looking to add more meatless protein to their diets or want to enjoy something other than fish on Fridays this spring, 7-Eleven has an option for them."

For those looking to score a satisfying grab-and-go meal at a great value, it's their lucky day, because there's nothing fishy about these deals. 7-Eleven is offering two hot sandwiches for just $5 in-store—we're talking cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, and of course the new limited-time-only Black Bean Burger*.

Through April 12, 7Rewards® members can pick up the new menu item for just $2 on Fridays at participating 7-Eleven locations**. The award-winning 7Rewards loyalty program is found in the 7-Eleven app and offers customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products.

What would a Black Bean Burger be without a side of chips and a Big Gulp® drink? Customers can add some crunch to their meal with 7–Eleven's 7-Select™ Kettle Chips. With flavors like original, salt and pepper or jalapeno to add an extra kick, these chips paired with the LTO veggie burger are sure to take the meal to Eleven.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*Single item at regular price. Discount valid on multiples of two. Plus tax where applicable.

**Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. Limit 2 per person. Offer expires 4/8/2022.

