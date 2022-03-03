HOTSHOT LAUNCHES NEW SPORTS SHOT FOR MUSCLE SORENESS; PARTNERS WITH TWO-TIME OLYMPIC MEDALIST, GABBY THOMAS

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTSHOT, the first sport shot scientifically proven to prevent and stop muscle cramps, has now applied the brand's breakthrough science to a new product that helps reduce muscle soreness. HOTSHOT for Muscle Soreness is the first sports shot designed specifically to address soreness caused by neurological hyperactivity during exercise.

HOTSHOT announces its newest athlete, two-time Olympic Medalist, Gabby Thomas (PRNewswire)

How it Works

HOTSHOT for Muscle Soreness was formulated using the brand's core understanding of exercise induced neurological hyperactivity. A perfect complement to any pre-workout routine, taken 15 minutes before exercise, this 1.7oz shot works to calm hyperactive nerves that repeatedly pound fatiguing muscles during exercise. This scientific approach stops hyperactivity before it starts to preventively lessen next day pain. It was then amped up with 100% plant based and scientifically proven ingredients that boost the body's production of Nitric Oxide to help reduce fatigue, increase recovery time and build stamina.

As part of marking the launch, the brand also announced a new partnership with two-time Olympic Medalist and American Track & Field Athlete, Gabby Thomas, as the brand's newest HOTSHOT athlete. Thomas is a fervent believer in the product, using it on a regular basis to help with muscle soreness as part of her training.

"Muscle soreness effects almost everyone, from Elite endurance athletes to weekend warriors to casual gym goers. We're thrilled to bring HOTSHOT for Muscle Soreness to market and provide athletes at all levels with this sports shot to help reduce muscle soreness so they can keep doing what they love without the worry of soreness getting in their way," said Matt Wohl, President and CEO of HOTSHOT. We are also especially excited to have Gabby as our newest HOTSHOT athlete -- her Neurobiology degree from Harvard, coupled with her ultimate athleticism, make her the perfect person to help live and tell our brand story."

"I've seen and trust the science behind HOTSHOT for Muscle Soreness. It has truly changed the way I approach my training by helping reduce soreness between my workouts, allowing me to keep doing what I love without soreness holding me back."

About HOTSHOT:

Originally invented by Rod MacKinnon, a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist and endurance athlete, HOTSHOT™ now offers nerve-based solutions for pre and post workout that are scientifically proven to prevent and treat muscle cramps and help reduce muscle soreness. A scientific breakthrough in sports nutrition, HOTSHOT Sports Shots harness the power of heat in a proprietary formulation of organic ingredients designed to help keep an athlete's nerves and muscles working together in an optimal way and to aid in muscle recovery. It's the only Sports Shot designed specifically to influence and regulate hyperactive nerve function during and after exercise to stop muscle cramps and reduce muscle soreness where they start – at the nerve - allowing athletes to push harder, finish stronger and recover faster. All HOTSHOT Sport Shots are non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten free and NSF Certified for Sport®. To learn more, visit TeamHOTSHOT.com. HOTSHOT is a product of Cliff-Cartwright Corp.

About Gabby Thomas:

Gabby Thomas is a versatile US sprinter who runs the 100m, 200m & 400m. Thomas is the third fastest woman in history in the 200 meters at 21.61, a time she set at the 2020 Olympic Trials. At the Tokyo Games, Thomas won a bronze medal in the 200 meters and a silver medal in the 4x100 meter relay. Thomas is a graduate of Harvard University where she broke multiple school and Ivy League records and claimed 22 conference titles. She is continuing her education at the University of Texas and pursing a master's degree in Epidemiology. Thomas has gained more confidence in herself as a runner and says the sky is the limit now, after making her first Olympic team and making marks in the record books.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gear

Gear Communications

jgear@gearcommunications.com

Cell: 781-760-9754

HOTSHOT launches sports shot for muscle soreness (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOTSHOT