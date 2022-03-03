iKOMG Showcases FaithTV Platform and Other Premium Services At NRB 2022

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, is introducing a new platform dedicated for faith-based TV channels at the NRB Christian Media Convention. iKOMG will also showcase some of its premium services such as its broadcasting management system, IP delivery and 4K cloud playout as well as other advanced broadcasting solutions.

iKO Media Group's management and sales team will be at this year's NRB 2022 on 8-11 March in Nashville, Tennessee. The NRB Christian Media Convention is the world's largest gathering of Christian communicators and ministry professionals. For more information, visit https://nrb.org/event/nrb-2022-christian-media-convention/

iKOMG's FaithTV platform is a special opportunity for faith-based and religion channels to spread the word globally, leveraging HotBird satellite's extensive coverage to reach relevant faith community support without investing any time or resources. The concept is simple! Channels are transmitted on Eutelsat HotBird and delivered to 135 million households. Each channel on-board has a follow me layer with a unique QR code and phone number and the collected support funds are shared and delivered to the channel. Already on board are Amazing Facts, Dieu TV, CNA, Holy God and more and now is the time to join! For more information > https://ikomg.com/nrb2022/

"We are very excited to share this innovative platform solution at NRB. As a leading service provider, we pride ourselves in providing the most up-to-date and in-demand services to our customers. We've been successful in this endeavor because we are always on the lookout for new technologies and market trends that will help our customers succeed. We look forward to engaging with faith channel professionals at the convention and sharing our premium solutions with them" said Mark Demichovski, VP Sales Operation at iKOMG.

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility. For more information, visit www.ikomg.com/news

