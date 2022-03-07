InventHelp Inventor Develops Tensioner for Larger-Diameter Ropes (PDK-134)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to apply tension when securing larger-diameter ropes," said an inventor, from Altoona, Pa., "so I invented the E Z GRIP. My design makes handling and using these larger lines easier and more convenient."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to adjust and lock larger retainer ropes in all weather conditions. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle when securing a boat cover, helicopter main rotor or tent. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the right amount of tension is applied. The invention features a simple and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for campers, boat owners, the aviation community, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-134, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp