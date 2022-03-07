InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Way to Use a Bookbag (NJD-2050)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always loved bookbags and I wanted to elevate their functional use by making them cool again," said an inventor, from Plano, Texas, "so I invented the I-BAG. My design offers a convenient way to carry and use electronics and it offers users a unique portable entertainment system."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique way to carry and use most portable electronic devices. In doing so, it enables users to easily complete tasks on the go such as browse the internet/social media, compile documents, etc. As a result, it offers an alternative to using and storing a standalone electronic device and it can be used for work or entertainment. The invention features a weatherproof and tech-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for students, workers, children, etc. Additionally, it can be customized and it is producible in design variations including various colors, sizes and styles.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2050, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp