IT By Design Partners With the MSP Growth Coalition, Names Juan Fernandez Brand Ambassador of its Build IT MSP Education Division

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a Master Managed Services Provider (MMSP), announced today that it has partnered with the MSP Growth Coalition and Co-founder / CEO Juan Fernandez. The partnership names Fernandez as Brand Ambassador for Build IT's educational division, focusing on its annual industry conference, Build IT LIVE, which is designated a "Top 50" channel event.

ITBD, the nation's largest privately-held MSP, created the Build IT brand as the educational arm of its MSP business. It consists of Build IT University, Communities of Practice, and Build IT LIVE. The objective is to leverage ITBD's 20 years of industry experience and help other MSPs educate their leadership and team members, driving their companies' profitability. Fernandez's MSP Growth Coalition was formed to help create a new era of business owners who have all the necessary tools to be successful.

"In our continuing commitment to grow the channel and provide MSPs with the right leaders and educators, we're very excited to have Juan join the team and help us continue to drive Build IT LIVE as the channel's premier event," said Kam Kaila, ITBD President.

"Juan's addition allows us to bring additional channel experience to Build IT LIVE as we continue to grow and invest in bringing our MSP attendees the solutions and strategies they need to nurture their people and businesses," said Sunny Kaila, ITBD CEO.

"The MSP Growth Coalition has teamed up with ITBD to help continue to grow their industry-first type of educational event to attendees and sponsors at Build IT LIVE," said Fernandez. "I partnered with Kam and Sunny to help move the channel forward by bringing strategy and success to MSPs, vendors, and partners alike. This is an exciting opportunity for everyone. I'm proud to be able to contribute and play a part in unifying the channel to find mutual success."

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) helps clients navigate the volatile technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, it understands the challenges its customers face when recruiting team members. ITBD addresses those issues through many solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, RMM virtual admin, vCIO consulting, security, and professional services. ITBD is headquartered in New Jersey and has facilities in India and the Philippines. Learn more about ITBD at www.itbd.net.

