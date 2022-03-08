BRIO BENEFITS NAMED 2022 BEST COMPANY TO WORK FOR IN NEW YORK 3RD YEAR IN A ROW

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Brio Benefit Consulting was named one of the Best Companies to Work for In New York by The New York State Society for Human Resource Management (NYS-SHRM).

Based in New York City, Brio Benefit Consulting is a full-service employee benefits consulting firm offering customized solutions for clients in various industries. From creating unique Blueprint business plans that help ensure clients attain their goals to offering Optimum Level-Funding that help control costs for employers, Brio Benefit has developed the ultimate strategies that offer smart and effective benefit package solutions.

"To be recognized for the 3rd straight year makes us extremely proud but is more so a reflection of the amazing team we have assembled," states Brio Benefit co-founder Richard Kosinski.

Despite the challenges that Brio and many other small businesses faced over the past two years, Brio has persevered and has not only been able to retain all their employees but also grown their teams by more than 10%.

"Getting an award that celebrates our culture is more important than any other award or accolade we can receive," says Brio Benefit co-founder, Jason Pastrano.

Created in 2007, these celebrated annual awards are part of a distinctive program that evaluates and ranks the best places of employment. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in New York, whose practices benefit the state's businesses, economy and workforce.

