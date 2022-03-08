CME Group Announces First Trades for 20-Year U.S. Treasury Bond Futures

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced first day trading volume for its newly launched 20-Year U.S. Treasury Bond futures contract, which became available for trading on Monday, March 7.

In total, more than 1,300 contracts were traded by 30 participants, with open interest of 1,041 contracts, signifying strong client interest in an additional fixed income hedging tool at a time when managing U.S. Treasury market risk is more important than ever.

"We are pleased with the broad client participation in our new 20-Year U.S. Treasury Bond futures contract on day one," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "Early trading volume for 20-Year U.S. Treasury futures speaks to the unique value proposition and market need for tools to manage risk at the longer-end of the curve. We expect this new contract to complement our other innovative, long-end products such as Ultra 10-Year Treasury futures, which were introduced in 2016, and now have an average daily volume of 500,000 contracts and open interest of 1.3 million contracts."

For more information on this product, please visit www.cmegroup.com/20y.

