RéVive Skincare announces new Brand Ambassador, Adeela Crown, International Celebrity and Film Facialist

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RéVive is thrilled to announce their new Brand Ambassador, Adeela Crown, as part of a six month partnership. Adeela is a renowned celebrity and film facialist working with a lengthy roster of A-listers such as Julia Garner, Gal Gadot, Tyrese Gibson, Daisy Ridley, Ella Ballinska, and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Adeela joins the RéVive family as they celebrate their 25th anniversary this year. As part of their partnership, Adeela and RéVive will work in conjunction with long-time brand partner, Neiman Marcus, to develop an exclusive facial protocol for consumers featuring their newest launch, the Intensité Volumizing Serum Ultime Targeted Skin Filler . Select Neiman Marcus stores nationwide will offer this exclusive facial starting March 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adeela Crown as a RéVive Brand Ambassador. RéVive's global appeal and distinct point of difference is its balance of Scientific Innovation in luxurious formulations and the delivery of high touch service. Adeela is the personification of these attributes. Our partnership began based on mutual admiration - Adeela became a RéVive product devotee and we fell in love with her expertise and personal integrity, elegance, and generosity. Our partnership allows RéVive the opportunity to deliver a differentiated service to our consumers - which is particularly timely as they return to in-person interaction and unique experiences," remarks Elana Drell Szyfer, CEO of RéVive.

"RéVive's deep-rooted understanding and maintenance of skin health means they develop products for real people and their everyday skin concerns in mind. RéVive merges sharp research focus in biotechnology with beauty, and the brand's scientific credentials spoke to the cosmetic scientist within me. I'm looking forward to spreading the skin positivity our partnership will undoubtedly lead to," said Adeela Crown.

Adeela will also work to support RéVive for upcoming moments including the Academy Awards, The Met Gala, and additional regional events in New York City, Los Angeles, and London.

ABOUT ADEELA CROWN:

Adeela Crown is more than facialist. She is a skin engineer. Her revolutionary approach places an emphasis on science and facial massage to take skincare to a whole new level. Over the years, Adeela has attained countless accolades and international acclaim, landing her on the World's Best Facialist list, as well as establishing a devoted clientele of A-listers and celebrities across the globe. She frequently holds residencies at some of the world's most iconic hotels such as The Dorchester in London, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles and Raffles in Maldives. She also regularly works as an on-set facialist alongside prestigious film productions including, Disney, Marvel, 20th Century Fox and Universal. She is a master of her craft, a Skin Engineer, paving the way for the future of skincare.

ABOUT RÉVIVE:

GIVE NEW LIFE TO SKIN

Founded in 1997, RéVive™ is a luxury skincare line developed by Dr. Gregory Bays Brown, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. Each product has been scientifically formulated with Bio-Renewal Technology, inspired by patented and Nobel Prize Winning science that Dr. Brown used to heal burn victims. Dr. Brown formulates RéVive™ products with Bio-Renewal Technology inspired by the proteins that we produce naturally. The use of these molecules is clinically proven to help reduce visible signs of aging. With increased skin renewal and improved collagen and elastin, skin looks rejuvenated and revitalized and signs of aging are dramatically reduced. The appearance of wrinkles is minimized, skin density and elasticity are increased, collagen breakdown is slowed, and dark spots are faded. Skin acts younger and looks soft, smooth, and glowing.

