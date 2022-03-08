WHITNEY FAIRBANKS NAMED PRESIDENT OF CAMERON LNG

HACKBERRY, La., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameron LNG today announced that Whitney "Whit" Fairbanks has been named president of Cameron LNG effective March 9. Fairbanks spent over a decade at Hunt Oil Company, where he managed Hunt LNG Operating Company, the operator of Peru LNG, consisting of a 4.4 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) LNG liquefaction plant, a 400-kilometer natural gas pipeline, and more than 400 employees. While at Peru LNG, Fairbanks led numerous successful initiatives centered around operational excellence, customer satisfaction, stakeholder engagement, and facility expansion.

"Whit's deep strategic, operational and commercial experience in the LNG industry including the successful leadership of complex joint venture companies will be an asset to Cameron LNG as we continue the safe and reliable operations of this world-class facility and advance the development of the expansion project," said Lisa Glatch, Chair of the Board for Cameron LNG.

Prior to joining Cameron LNG, Fairbanks served as a managing member of El Bucare Consulting, LLC, a strategy and management advisory company based in Dallas, Texas. Previously, Fairbanks held various leadership roles at Hunt Oil Company, including vice president for strategy and planning; vice president and general manager, Hunt LNG Operating Company; and general manager, Hunt Marcellus.

The Cameron LNG liquefaction export project in Hackberry, Louisiana, reached full commercial operations of Phase 1 in August 2020. To date, the facility has exported more than 351 cargoes of U.S. natural gas to 29 countries worldwide.

The three-train liquefaction facility has a contracted export capacity of 12 Mtpa of LNG and Cameron LNG has filed for the amended expansion project that will allow the facility to produce up to 6.75 Mtpa of additional low-cost, safe and reliable LNG for export to markets around the world.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra Infrastructure, TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

This news release contains statements that are not historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by words like "expects", "will", "may", "plans", "intends" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon various assumptions involving judgments with respect to the future and other risks, including, among others: local, regional, national and international economic, competitive, political, legislative and regulatory conditions and developments; actions and the timing of actions, including issuances of permits to construct and licenses for operation, by the U.S. Department of Energy, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other regulatory, governmental and environmental bodies in the United States; the timing and success of business development efforts and construction, maintenance and capital projects, including risks in obtaining, maintaining or extending permits, licenses, certificates and other authorizations on a timely basis and risks, in obtaining adequate and competitive financing for such projects; energy markets, including the timing and extent of changes and volatility in commodity prices, and the impact of any protracted reduction in oil prices from historical averages; capital markets conditions, including the availability of credit, interest and currency exchange rates; weather conditions, natural disasters, catastrophic accidents, and other events that may damage our facilities and systems; business, regulatory, environmental and legal decisions and requirements; and other uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

