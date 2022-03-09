Bracewell Names Six New Senior Counsel

HOUSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today the promotion of six lawyers to senior counsel, effective February 28, 2022. The new senior counsel include: Daniel W. Areshenko (Houston), Ian R. Brown (Dallas), Andrea Broyles (Dallas), Lillianna Dealbert (New York), Russell Gallaro (New York) and Mark Wulfe (New York).

"These talented lawyers have demonstrated leadership within the firm and their respective practices. I'm pleased to congratulate them on their promotions," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

New Bracewell Senior Counsel

Daniel W. Areshenko, Houston – Areshenko focuses on capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and SEC compliance and disclosure matters. He has represented issuers, sponsors and investment banks in primary and secondary equity securities offerings, high yield and investment grade debt securities offerings, acquisition financings and liability management transactions that have collectively raised more than $50 billion. Areshenko is a graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point, Vanderbilt University Law School and Vanderbilt University School of Management. He has been listed twice as "One to Watch" in Houston corporate governance and compliance by The Best Lawyers in America.

Ian R. Brown, Dallas – Brown advises clients across various industries on securities offerings, SEC reporting, corporate governance matters and mergers and acquisitions. His primary focus is on the energy industry, including oil and gas companies at all points of the exploration, production, transportation and refining continuum. Brown also advises companies in the financial services, online retail and food services industries. He is a graduate of Cornell University and Vanderbilt University Law School, where he was executive articles editor of Vanderbilt Journal of Transactional Law.

Andrea Broyles, Dallas – Broyles focuses on complex commercial litigation, government investigations and internal investigations. She represents clients in various industries and sectors, including consumer finance, banking, real estate, energy, healthcare, local government and telecommunications. Broyles also provides legal counsel in all aspects of the litigation process in both federal and state courts in Texas and across the United States. She is a graduate of Texas Christian University and Baylor Law School, where she was senior article editor of Baylor Law Review. Broyles interned with several district courts in Texas, and has been named "One to Watch" in Dallas commercial litigation by The Best Lawyers in America.

Lilliana Dealbert, New York – Dealbert advises clients on bilateral credit facilities, syndicated bank financings, acquisition financings, asset-based lending, project finance and infrastructure development. She represents borrowers and lenders, including renewable companies, infrastructure sponsors and US, European and Latin American banks and other financial institutions. Her practice includes transactions related to solar, wind, energy-efficiency and water projects, as well as social infrastructure, universities and highways. Dealbert also has extensive experience in cross-border financings. She is a graduate of Universidad Iberoamericana, New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and Fordham University School of Law.

Russell Gallaro, New York – Gallaro represents private and public entities in an array of complex commercial litigation matters that involve securities, derivatives, fraud, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and contract disputes. He advises clients across the financial services and commercial sectors, regularly litigating cases in state and federal courts, in arbitration proceedings and before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). He is a graduate of Georgetown University and Columbia University School of Law.

Mark Wulfe, New York – Wulfe focuses on complex commercial disputes, including federal and state court litigation and international and domestic arbitration. He has litigated cases ranging from trademark infringement claims to oil and gas royalty class actions and qui tam suits under the False Claims Act. He has assisted clients in appeals in state and federal courts, including before the US Supreme Court. Wulfe also maintains an active bankruptcy litigation practice, with a particular focus on oil and gas matters. He is a graduate of Cornell University and New York University School of Law. Wulfe has been recognized twice as a "Rising Star" in New York Metro Super Lawyers.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

