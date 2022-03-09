Credera Achieves the AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology, today announced the achievement of the Amazon Web Services Data and Analytics Competency. The designation recognizes that Credera has demonstrated success in helping customers evaluate and use modern tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale.

Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns digital, data, and customer relationship management capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale leveraging the global reach of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Credera houses Omnicom's Amazon Center of Excellence, enriched by this recent achievement of the Data and Analytics Competency status.

"Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics Competency is a celebration of Credera teams working together with our global clients to deliver innovative data solutions powered by modern AWS engineering," said Ryan Gross, Credera Partner and Data & Analytics leader. "We are just getting started, and we're excited to accelerate our efforts to apply the latest AWS technology to our shared customers' toughest challenges."

"Over the past two years, Credera has transformed the way our people and our clients think and work with data," said James Breeze, Credera Managing Director and UK Cloud Practice leader. "We equip our team members with AWS' market-leading tools to explore data, uncover patterns, and infuse insights into everything we deliver with our clients."

Credera has a long history of successfully delivering high-value data platforms to address clients' complex problems using AWS technology. This Data and Analytics Competency recognizes Credera's deep data platform experience and highlights the unique value Credera unlocks with clients by applying its rigorous data methodology. Solutions like Credera's Marketing Analytics Platform drive customer engagement, conversion, and lifetime value by generating and activating real-time data insights.

"Through our Amazon Center of Excellence, Credera blends world-class talent and proven methods for data science, AWS engineering, analytics, and precision marketing," says Jeff Townes, Credera's Partner of Cloud Solutions and Alliances and Amazon Center of Excellence lead. "Our Data and Analytics team continues to innovate to serve our clients together."

Headquartered in Dallas, today Credera has a team of more than 3,000 talented consultants around the globe. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services. Credera is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our over 3,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, technology strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, technical and business consulting and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. Omnicom Precision Marketing is a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

SOURCE Omnicom Precision Marketing Group