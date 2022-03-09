Cymbiotika Reformulates Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate Supplement for Brain Health

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate. The re-imagined Magtein® Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate formula features maximum absorption to help support cognitive health and memory as well as aid in relaxing nervous system function.

"We continue to innovate and reformulate to provide the best possible products with maximum benefits for our consumers," said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "Our Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate, developed by a team of scientists at MIT using a patented Liposomal delivery technology, guarantees maximum absorption on a cellular level. Magtein® is the most bioavailable magnesium for the brain and is able to effectively cross the blood brain in order to boost magnesium levels directly in the brain."

In addition to magnesium to support overall brain health, mood balance, memory improvement, relaxation, and sleep, Cymbiotika's Magtein® Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate is also strengthened with Phosphatiodylcholine and D-Alpha Tocopherol. This unique formulation can provide a boost to cognitive functions, behavior, bone and muscle health, and may help reduce inflammation.

"It's our top priority to help educate consumers on the nutrients and technologies that aid them in reclaiming their health," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "Typically, individuals do not get enough magnesium from their diet, so we reformulated our Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate to be more absorbable to help increase brain magnesium levels. Magnesium deficiencies can contribute to severe conditions including loss of cognitive function, as magnesium plays a vital role in guarding synapse, which are the communication connection points between brain cells."

Cymbiotika's Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate retails for $68 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Customers can consume the supplement any time of day by squeezing the entire contents of the pouch directly into their mouth, stir it into a favorite beverage, or add as a topping on your favorite treat. When combined with Cymbiotika Goldenmind, the formula can support overall brain health.

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. Liposomal Magnesium L-Threonate contain ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

