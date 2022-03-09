SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celsius Holdings, Inc. - CELH

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Celsius Holdings, Inc. ("Celsius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Celsius and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 1, 2022, Celsius disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report due to "staffing limitations, unanticipated delays and identified material errors in previous filings." Specifically, Celsius "determined that the calculation and expense of non-cash share-based compensation, related to grants of stock options and restricted stock units awarded to certain former employees and retired directors were materially understated for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021." As a result, management concluded that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, Celsius's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 2, 2022.

