Spire Launches New Project Controls Service

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to increasing demand, Spire Consulting Group, LLC. (Spire) announces the launch of its Project Controls service line. Rod Francovalle assumes the role of Director of Project Controls, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience planning and implementing projects around the globe.

On average, projects have 52% higher success rates when project controls are implemented at bid stage or earlier according to the 2020 Project Controls Survey Report of Emerging Trends by Logikal: Project Intelligence. Spire's Project Controls service line offers a proven way for General Contractors and Owners to have more successful projects.

"I'm proud to officially add this service line, especially since it complements our existing ones in Dispute Resolution and Project Management. We've brought in Rod Francovalle to lead this service line because of his 20+ years of controls experience with projects from Singapore to San Diego to New York."

--Anthony Gonzales, Managing Principal, Spire Consulting Group

Spire's Project Control Benefits Include:

Straightforward approach consisting of metrics for planning, measurement, comparison, and recommendations.

Establishment of solid schedules and budgets early in a project with buy-in and ownership from all project stakeholders.

Easy-to-use dashboards to report on a project's health, status, and salient trends.

Increased efficiency due to schedule and budget monitoring with potential benefit of fewer claims and costly litigation.

Spire's background as an expert in construction dispute resolution gives them a distinct advantage in understanding, predicting, and preventing the plethora of issues that can occur during a construction project without superior project controls planning.

Spire's Project Control Services are available now. For more information on these services, visit www.spireconsultinggroup.com/services/project-controls/.

About Spire: Spire began in 2006 by providing guidance throughout the dispute resolution process – offering clear, concise, objective information to help strengthen AEC industry cases. Today, Spire is a full-service, fully integrated construction consulting and project management firm that adds value across the entire construction project lifecycle. From robust project controls to effective project management services, Spire leverages its background dealing with construction challenges to provide best practices and thoughtful Construction Advisory services. Find Spire on LinkedIn.

