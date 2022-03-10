Achronix Names Pohan Chiang VP of Worldwide Sales

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP announced that Pohan Chiang has been appointed Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Chiang brings over 30 years of experience in semiconductor sales to Achronix and will lead the worldwide sales organization.

Pohan Chiang, Achronix Vice President of Worldwide Sales (PRNewswire)

Chiang joins Achronix from Marvell Semiconductor where he was most recently the Vice President of Marvell Sales and China Country Manager based in Shanghai. At Marvell, Chiang successfully accelerated the business growth through strategic design wins and market share gains while managing through the integration of multiple acquisitions and divestitures. Prior to Marvell, he held various senior sales management positions at Marvell, Cavium, QLogic, Vixel, and Western Digital. These positions include Vice President of Worldwide OEM sales, Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan Sales, and Vice President of Business Development. Pohan holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, Irvine.

"Pohan brings an exceptional track record of driving growth for global semiconductor sales organizations, and he has an intimate knowledge of Achronix's target markets and customers," said Robert Blake, President and CEO of Achronix. "Achronix is rapidly expanding its sales organization to capitalize on the tremendous customer demand for data acceleration solutions. I am confident that Pohan is the right sales leader to drive this effort at Achronix."

At Achronix, Chiang will oversee the worldwide corporate direct and field sales representative channels for Achronix. He will lead the company's efforts to drive new design wins and innovative sales strategies to deepen customer relationships and accelerate adoption of Achronix Speedster7t FPGAs, VectorPath Accelerator Cards, and Speedcore eFPGA IP solutions. Chiang will report directly to Blake.

"Achronix is uniquely positioned as the only independent supplier of high-end FPGA devices and eFPGA IP solutions designed to address a wide variety of data acceleration applications," said Chiang. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the worldwide sales organization at this inflection point of rapid growth at Achronix."

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

