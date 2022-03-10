LyondellBasell's Yarelis Hernandez named 2022 NAM STEP Ahead Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) announced its Clinton, Iowa site manager Yarelis Hernandez has been recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) with the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award last week. The Manufacturing Institute (MI) award honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers, and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry; from the factory floor to the C-suite.

As the site manager of the LyondellBasell facility in Clinton, Iowa, Hernandez leads more than 300 employees at one of the largest chemical plant sites in the state. She has spent the last 24 years with LyondellBasell holding various leadership roles in Operations and Corporate Safety.

"Yari is an exemplary role model to her colleagues, while successfully breaking down barriers and silos for future generations," said Michael VanDerSnick senior vice president of Americas Manufacturing. "She is a woman of influence and inspiration to both the local Clinton community and global LyondellBasell corporation."

Passionate about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Hernandez sits on the LyondellBasell DEI Leadership Council, where she is responsible for working closely with the company's Senior Leadership Team to shape and implement the DEI strategy for the global workforce.

Active in the Iowa community, Hernandez sits on the local economic board to help lead and facilitate workforce development conversations between schools and corporations. These conversations have built a pipeline to careers and opportunities for Iowa students.

In addition, she spends her time volunteering to mentor girls interested in STEM-based careers through the "Introduce a Girl to Engineering" program.

Hernandez's mentorship extends beyond the workplace. For the past 14 years, Hernandez and her husband, Chris Dorang, volunteered through Boys Scouts of America helping shape future leaders.

The STEP Ahead Awards honor exceptional women in manufacturing and motivates them to mentor the next generation through an annual awards gala and associated leadership training program. These women help inspire the next-generation of female leaders in manufacturing, and support existing female talent within the industry. Women currently account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce.

On April 28, the MI will recognize 130 recipients, including Hernandez, at the NAM STEP Ahead Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The STEP Ahead Awards program will highlight each Honoree and Emerging Leader's story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

About LyondellBasell

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce. The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

