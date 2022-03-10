<span class="legendSpanClass">As its first foray into the North East, the Opening of Katsuya and S Bar Further Solidifies Citizens New York at Manhattan West as a Leading Culinary Epicenter in New York City and Further Exemplifies a Commitment to Partner with the World's Leading Culinary Talent</span>

SAM NAZARIAN, SBE AND DISRUPTIVE RESTAURANT GROUP BRING WEST COAST STAPLE AND CELEBRITY STAPLE, KATSUYA AND S BAR, TO NEW YORK FOR THE FIRST TIME

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katsuya, the internationally acclaimed culinary concept from sbe's Disruptive Restaurant Group (DRG) and renowned Master Sushi Chef Katsuya Uechi, opens a new location in New York City today, joining Casa Dani—the well-received Southern Spanish restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia— as the second and final elevated dining restaurant within the newly opened culinary destination, Citizens New York.

In 2006, sbe founder, Sam Nazarian, opened the first Katsuya in the heart of Brentwood alongside Chef Uechi, known for his innovative style and expert execution of traditional Japanese sushi. Nazarian's commitment to high-end design and intricate hospitality, combined with Master Chef Uechi's unique cuisine, took the LA scene by storm. Katsuya quickly gained a cult following amongst Angelenos, celebrities, and industry elite alike, with frequent visitors including Jim Carey, Tyler the Creator, Tom Hanks, Kate Hudson, and more. The opening was dubbed, "the most watched restaurant in the country" by Angeleno Magazine and "one of the most exciting restaurants to open in Los Angeles in years," by Food & Wine Magazine.

Since then, Katsuya has expanded globally to locations in Las Vegas, South Beach, Dubai, Kuwait, The Bahamas and more. Today marks Katsuya's first foray into the United States' Northeast. On the brand's success Sam Nazarian states "With Disruptive Restaurant Group, we set out to partner with some of the world's top culinary talent and have continued to bring these collaborations to fruition. I am thrilled to continue to expand our working partnership with Chef Katsuya, who so skillfully translates Japanese flavors and techniques to the American palate, and is steadfastly aligned with our vision to make Citizens at Manhattan west a culinary epicenter in New York."

Katsuya's New York location features Chef Uechi's signature dishes including Crispy Rice, Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno, Seared Tuna with Japanese Salsa, Albacore Sashimi with Crispy Onion, Salmon Caviar, as well as a selection of dishes specific to New York like Spiced Beef Toban, A5 Wagyu Sukiyaki, Manhattan Maki and Hiramasa Wara Yaki.

Commenting on the new Katsuya location in NYC, Chef Katsuya says, "We have been overwhelmed by the response to Katsuya across the US and are so grateful that our menu and design is resonating so strongly with diners. New York City is one of the top culinary destinations in the world and we are excited to make our mark on the city."

Boasting nearly 7,000 square feet of space,305 seats, and designed by renowned architect and designer David Rockwell and his award-winning firm Rockwell Group, Katsuya at Citizens features a robata and sushi bar within a large dining room, an adjoining 100-seat rooftop terrace, and two private dining spaces that fit up to 10 and 44 guests. The design is inspired by the rich traditions of Japanese craftsmanship and artistry, such as kabuki theater, the deep red color of the urushi lacquer throughout the restaurant, and in the laser-cut logo, nodding to a fundamental Japanese art and interior design concept called ma, or negative space.

Adjoining Katsuya within Citizens New York is innovative cocktail lounge, S Bar, featuring a fresh cocktail menu designed by award-winning mixologist, Yael Vengroff. Named Best American Bartender by the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail, Vengroff's menu is built around crafting visually stunning cocktails that combine simple spirits with unexpected ingredients like aloe vera, yuzu tonic, and umami bitters.

Complementing the inventive cocktails is a Katsuya-inspired menu which includes dishes like yellowtail jalapeno, Albacore Sashimi and Pop Rock Shrimp with a spicy ponzu mayo. Rockwell Group's design for S Bar explores the materiality of mother of pearl and oyster shells and features a mirrored bar, textured ceiling, rippling fabric chandeliers, and surrounding velvet drapery to create a sultry, intimate guest gathering.

Katsuya and S Bar's opening in New York signifies the brand's continued expansion into the biggest culinary hotspots in the world, as well as the enthusiastic reception from a diverse range of audiences.

S BAR HOURS OF OPERATION

Tuesday & Wednesday: 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Thursday - Saturday: 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM

KATSUYA HOURS OF OPERATION

Tuesday - Saturday: 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

RESERVATIONS via: OpenTable

ADDRESS

Citizens New York at Manhattan West

398 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Katsuya

With more than ten locations worldwide, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, South Beach, and The Bahamas, Katsuya's trademark award-winning cuisine and bold design has created an international empire. Using only the freshest ingredients, Chef Katsuya Uechi crafts dishes with a modern twist and elegance, paired with signature cocktails and an extensive sake list.

S Bar

Sam Nazarian opened the first S Bar in Miami's SLS Brickell before expanding the brand to Dubai and Los Angeles. Each S Bar reflects the character and edginess of each location and the creatives who inhabit them with sophisticated interiors, world-class cocktails, rare spirits, and deliciously elevated bar menu. S Bar in Citizens New York will serve a curated craft cocktail menu designed by sbe Head of Bars & Mixology Programming Yael Vengroff and an innovative Katsuya-influenced menu.

About Citizens New York

Citizens New York is NYC's newest culinary destination located in the Midtown West area of New York City. With the goal of creating community through a shared appreciation for culinary excellence and conscious consumption, Citizens New York at Manhattan West is the first brick-and-mortar destination to launch C3 's popular digital restaurant brands. The two-floor, 40,000 square foot immersive culinary destination includes food hall kiosks offering a range of fast casual options ranging from modern American to Asian-fusion. In addition to the kiosks, Citizens is anchored by two elevated dining restaurants: Katsuya and Casa Dani.

About Disruptive Restaurant Group

DRG, Disruptive Restaurant Group, incubates and operates globally renowned culinary brands including critically-acclaimed restaurants, lounges and nightclubs. By partnering with an impressive roster of internationally renowned culinary talent, DRG concepts are committed to innovation and setting new industry standards. Restaurants within the portfolio include Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Sa'Moto by Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails and Casa Dani by three Michelin-starred Chef Dani Garcia.

