Wheels Up Adds Aviation Veteran Dave Holtz as Chairman of Operations

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) today announced that long-time Delta Air Lines senior executive Dave Holtz has joined the company as its Chairman of Operations.

In this newly created role, Holtz will spearhead the creation of an industry-leading Member and Operations Center that will deliver best-in-class service for Wheels Up members and customers. He will report to Wheels Up President Vinayak Hegde and partner with Chief Operating Officer Tom Bergeson in building sustainable operational excellence at Wheels Up.

"Dave has more than four decades of experience at the highest levels of commercial aviation, and we are thrilled he's joining our talented executive leadership team," Hegde said. "As Wheels Up continues to see record demand, our focus on our members and our overall operations is more important than ever. Dave knows what success looks like at scale and will help us build for the future while continuing our core focus on the customer experience."

Holtz is a 43-year veteran of Delta Air Lines where served the last 11 years as Senior Vice President of its Operations and Customer Center, which garnered numerous awards during his tenure for sustainable operational excellence. He helped lead Delta's innovative blending of its operations and customer perspectives, resulting in a more cohesive and integrated approach to both functions. He was named one of the Top Aviation Leaders by Business Travel News in 2015.

"Private aviation is ripe for disruption, and Wheels Up is a clear leader," Holtz said. "I'm excited by the opportunity to couple established and scaled operational practices with the company's founding focus on its members and customers to drive an exciting new chapter for Wheels Up."

