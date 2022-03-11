Inpixon Reports 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Reports Record Revenue of $16 Million and 72% Increase in Revenue for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Business Highlights:

Achieved record revenue of approximately $16 million , an increase of 72% over the prior year

Increased SaaS annual recurring revenue bookings approximately 70% over the prior year

Completed three strategically significant acquisitions expanding the scope of intellectual property, customer base, and geographic presence, as well as adding advanced enterprise smart office apps, virtual and hybrid events platform, augmented reality and industrial IoT solutions

Increased the total contract value of existing customers by 89% of the initial order executing on our land and expand strategy

"I'm extremely proud of the progress we've made throughout 2021," commented, Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We've continued to execute on our business growth strategy resulting in a significant increase in our customer base and a 72% increase in revenue year-over-year. Over the last four years, Inpixon increased revenue more than five-fold, from approximately $3 million to $16 million. We currently expect to achieve even higher revenue growth in 2022, with a particular focus on organic growth within the existing product lines. Importantly, we have maintained gross margins at 70%, while increasing our recurring revenue as a percentage of sales. We improved our operations by completing three strategically significant acquisitions that complemented and enhanced our existing Indoor Intelligence platform. As a result, we have effectively expanded our technologies, capabilities, and solutions to address various use cases including the hybrid workplace, virtual and hybrid events, augmented reality and Industry 4.0. To date, we have secured important contracts with top-tier organizations as well as expanded relationships with existing customers, thereby increasing our exposure and penetration within the market. Given the pace of digital transformation, we anticipate demand for our solutions to remain strong, as organizations seek solutions that improve operational efficiency and enhance the workplace experience.

"Overall, we have industry leading technologies, a well-established customer base, strong demand for our solutions within numerous industries including healthcare, corporate enterprises, manufacturing, and more. We are a recognized industry leader, identified by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services. We believe we have built a foundation for continued success, both operationally and financially, and that we are very well positioned for strong organic growth given the opportunities within the corporate environment, metaverse, Industry 4.0, and AR markets. We are encouraged by the outlook of the business and look forward to providing additional updates throughout the year," concluded, Mr. Ali.

Recent Milestones:

® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services [1]. This is the fourth consecutive year that Inpixon was recognized in the Magic Quadrant for completeness of vision and ability to execute Named a Leader in the 2022 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services [1]. This is the fourth consecutive year that Inpixon was recognized in the Magic Quadrant for completeness of vision and ability to execute

Released State of Indoor Intelligence 2022 report which explored how changes happening in the world have impacted the state of indoor intelligence in organizations

Secured contract for hybrid event solution to support conference with 50,000 in-person and virtual attendees

Announced contract with a premier automotive vehicle manufacturer to provide its employee experience app

Acquired INTRANAV, a leading industrial IoT, RTLS, and sensor data services provider, positioning Inpixon as a one-stop-shop for comprehensive location intelligence solutions for both the corporate and industrial sides of an organization

Recognized as an IDC Innovator for Location & Geospatial Intelligence

Announced that Inpixon's CXApp Event platform was selected by the Association of Briefing Program Managers as their exclusive event management solution

Financial Results

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, were approximately $16.0 million compared to $9.3 million for the comparable period in the prior year for an increase of $6.7 million, or approximately 72%. This increase is primarily attributable to an approximate $5.0 million increase in Indoor Intelligence sales, including the smart office app and real time location-based technologies, and an increase of approximately $1.7 million of SAVES sales. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $11.6 million compared to $6.7 million for the comparable period in the prior year, an increase of 74%. The gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 73% compared to 72% for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increased margin is primarily due to the sales mix. Net loss attributable to stockholders of Inpixon for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $69.2 million compared to $29.2 million for the comparable period in the prior year. This increase in loss of approximately $39.9 million was primarily attributable to the increase in operating expenses of $53.8 million, offset by the higher gross profit of $4.9 million, and reduced other loss of $5.5 million. Although total operating expenses were higher as compared to the prior year, over $21 million was comprised of non-recurring and non-cash expenses which are not anticipated for 2022. Moreover, we anticipate additional synergies as a result of the integration of the acquired companies that we believe will substantially reduce our operating expenses in the coming year.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021, was a loss of $29.6 million compared to a loss of $17.1 million for the prior year period. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Inpixon management as a metric by which it manages the business. It is defined as EBITDA plus adjustments for other income or expense items, non-recurring items and other non-cash items including stock-based compensation.

Proforma non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was a loss of ($0.26) compared to a loss of ($0.71) per share for the prior year period. Proforma non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is used by Inpixon management as an evaluation tool as it manages the business and is defined as net income (loss) per basic and diluted share adjusted for non-cash items including stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles and one-time charges and other adjustments including provision for valuation allowances, severance costs, provision for doubtful accounts, acquisition costs and costs associated with public offerings.

Conference Call

Inpixon management will host a conference call today at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as well as to review the company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code 628452. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2235/44806 or on the company's Investor Relations section of the website at ir.inpixon.com.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to inpx@crescendo-ir.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website (ir.inpixon.com) through March 7, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through March 15, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID 44806.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, Feb. 23, 2022.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon onLinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value data)

















As of



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020























ASSETS







Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 52,480

$ 17,996 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $272 and $235, respectively



3,218



1,739 Notes and other receivables



321



152 Inventory



1,976



1,243 Short-term investments



43,125



7,998 Prepaid assets and other current assets



4,842



1,197 Total Current Assets



105,962



30,325













Property and equipment, net



1,442



1,445 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net



1,736



2,077 Software development costs, net



1,792



1,721 Investment in Equity Securities



1,838



-- Long-term investments



2,500



2,500 Intangible assets, net



33,478



14,203 Goodwill



7,672



6,588 Other assets



253



152 Total Assets

$ 156,673

$ 59,011













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 2,414

$ 908 Accrued liabilities



10,665



2,739 Operating lease obligation, current



643



647 Deferred revenue



4,805



1,922 Short-term debt



3,490



5,401 Acquisition liability



5,114



500 Total Current Liabilities



27,131



12,117













Long Term Liabilities











Operating lease obligations, noncurrent



1,108



1,457 Other liabilities, noncurrent



28



7 Acquisition liability, noncurrent



220



750 Total Liabilities



28,487



14,331













Commitments and Contingencies

























Mezzanine Equity











Series 7 Convertible Preferred Stock - 58,750 shares authorized; 49,250 and

- issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively. (Liquidation preference of $49,250,000)



44,695



--













Stockholders' Equity











Preferred Stock - $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;











Series 4 Convertible Preferred Stock - 10,415 shares authorized; 1 issued, and 1

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively;



--



-- Series 5 Convertible Preferred Stock - 12,000 shares authorized; 126 issued, and

126 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



--



-- Common Stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 250,000,000 shares authorized;

124,440,924 and 53,178,462 issued and 124,440,923 and 53,178,462

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



124



53 Additional paid-in capital



332,639



225,613 Treasury stock, at cost, 1 share



(695)



(695) Accumulated other comprehensive income



44



660 Accumulated deficit



(250,309)



(180,992) Stockholders' Equity Attributable to Inpixon



81,803



44,639













Non-controlling interest



1,688



41













Total Stockholders' Equity



83,491



44,680













Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity

$ 156,673

$ 59,011

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share data)

















For the Years Ended



December 31,



2021

2020













Revenues

$ 15,995

$ 9,297 Cost of Revenues



4,374



2,613













Gross Profit



11,621



6,684













Operating Expenses











Research and development



14,121



6,523 Sales and marketing



8,261



5,331 General and administrative



41,352



15,261 Acquisition related costs



1,248



1,057 Impairment of goodwill



14,789



-- Amortization of intangibles



4,467



2,306 Total Operating Expenses



84,238



30,478













Loss from Operations



(72,617)



(23,794)













Other Income (Expense)











Interest expense, net



1,183



(2,426) Loss on exchange of debt for equity



(30)



(210) Benefit (provision) for valuation allowance on related

party loan - held for sale



7,345



(2,370) Other income (expense)



(173)



(470) Gain on related party loan - held for sale



49,817



-- Unrealized loss on equity securities



(57,067)



-- Total Other Income (Expense)



1,075



(5,476)













Net Loss, before tax



(71,542)



(29,270) Income tax benefit



1,412



56 Net Loss



(70,130)



(29,214)













Net Income (Expense) Attributable to Non-

controlling Interest



(975)



15













Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders of Inpixon



(69,155)



(29,229) Accretion of Series 7 preferred stock



(8,161)



--













Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

$ (77,316)

$ (29,229)













Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ (0.72)

$ (1.01)













Weighted Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted



107,981,441



28,800,493













Comprehensive Loss











Net Loss

$ (70,130)

$ (29,214) Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain from

cumulative translation adjustments



(617)



566 Comprehensive Loss

$ (70,747)

$ (28,648)

INPIXON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

















For the Years Ended



December 31,



2021

2020

Cash Flows Used In Operating Activities











Net loss

$ (70,130)

$ (29,214) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



1,344



826 Amortization of intangible assets



5,107



2,545 Amortization of right of use asset



677



490 Stock based compensation



10,879



1,194 Earnout payment expense



6,524



-- Loss on exchange of debt for equity



30



210 Amortization of debt discount



224



2,594 Accrued interest income, related party



(1,627)



(32) Provision for doubtful accounts



121



956 Unrealized gain/loss on note



(92)



-- Provision for inventory obsolescense



300



138 (Recovery) provision for the valuation allowance for held for sale loan



(7,345)



2,370 Provision for the valuation allowance for related party receivable



--



648 Gain on settlement of related party promissory note



(49,817)



-- Deferred income tax



(2,593)



(87) Unrealized loss on equity securities



57,067



-- Impairment of goodwill



14,789



-- Loss on disposal of property and equipment



24



-- Other



235



(6)













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable and other receivables



(313)



(964) Inventory



(112)



(117) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(4,006)



(563) Other assets



199



(248) Accounts payable



391



(1,815) Accrued liabilities



490



269 Income tax liabilities



16



-- Deferred revenue



817



242 Operating lease obligation



(658)



(490) Other liabilities



328



453 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (37,131)

$ (20,601)













Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities











Purchase of property and equipment



(346)



(972) Investment in capitalized software



(1,019)



(862) Purchases of short term investments



(2,000)



(7,998) Sales of short term investments



2,000



-- Purchases of treasury bills



(63,362)



-- Sales of treasury bills



28,000



-- Investment in Systat licensing agreement



(900)



(2,200) Purchase of intangibles assets



(4)



-- Acquisition of the Ten Degrees



--



(1,500) Acquisition of Nanotron



--



(7,786) Acquisition of Intranav



(1,023)



-- Acquisition of Game Your Game



184



-- Acquisition of CXApp



(14,977)



-- Acquisition of Visualix



(61)



-- Investment in long term investment



--



(2,500) Cash acquired in the Nanotron acquisition



--



311 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

$ (53,508)

$ (23,507)













Cash From Financing Activities











Net repayments to bank facility

$ --

$ (150) Net proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and warrants



50,585



-- Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants



77,852



55,352 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units



(1,855)



-- Net repayment of notes payable



--



(74) Loans to related party



(117)



(2,569) Repayments from related party



--



200 Net proceeds from promissory notes



--



5,000 Repayment of CXApp acquisition liability



(461)



-- Repayment of acquisition liability to Nanotron shareholders



(467)



-- Repayment of acquisition liability to Locality shareholders



(500)



(500) Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities

$ 125,037

$ 57,259













Effect of Foreign Exchange Rate on Changes on Cash



86



(4)













Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



34,484



13,147













Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of year



17,996



4,849













Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of year

$ 52,480

$ 17,996

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





















For the Years Ended (In thousands)

December 31,

2021

2020









Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (77,316)

$ (29,229) Adjustments:







Non-recurring one-time charges:







Loss on exchange of debt for equity

30

210 (Recovery) provision for valuation allowance on held for sale loan

(7,345)

2,370 Provision for the valuation allowance related party receivable

-

648 Gain on related party loan held for sale

(49,817)

- Unrealized loss on equity securities

57,067

- Acquisition transaction/financing costs

1,248

1,057 Earnout compensation expense

6,524

- Professional service fees

1,366

- Accretion of series 7 preferred stock

8,161

- Impairment of goodwill

14,789

- Unrealized gains on notes, loans, investments

241

- Bad debts expense/provision

121

956 Reserve for inventory obsolescence

300

- Stock-based compensation – compensation and related benefits

10,879

1,194 Severance costs

294

- Interest expense, net

(1,183)

2,426 Income tax benefit

(1,412)

(87) Depreciation and amortization

6,451

3,371 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (29,602)

$ (17,084)























For the Years Ended (In thousands, except share data)

December 31,

2021

2020









Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$ (77,316)

$ (29,229) Adjustments:







Non-recurring one-time charges:







Loss on exchange of debt for equity

30

210 (Recovery) provision for valuation allowance on held for sale loan

(7,345)

2,370 Provision for the valuation allowance related party receivable

-

648 Gain on related party loan held for sale

(49,817)

- Unrealized loss on equity securities

57,067

- Acquisition transaction/financing costs

1,248

1,057 Earnout compensation expense

6,524

- Professional service fees

1,366

- Accretion of series 7 preferred stock

8,161

- Impairment of goodwill

14,789

- Unrealized gains on notes, loans, investments

241

- Bad debts expense/provision

121

956 Reserve for inventory obsolescence

300

- Stock-based compensation – compensation and related benefits

10,879

1,194 Severance costs

294

- Amortization of intangibles

5,107

2,306 Proforma non-GAAP net loss

$ (28,351)

$ (20,488) Proforma non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share

$ (0.26)

$ (0.71) Weighted average basic and diluted common shares outstanding

107,981,441

28,800,493

