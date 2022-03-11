Kymeta Partners with PathFinder Digital on u8 MIL Terminal

SANFORD, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PathFinder Digital and Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, entered into an agreement for the development of enhanced features for the Kymeta™ u8 MIL terminal.

PathFinder Digital, a specialist in the design, manufacturing, and aftermarket support of mobile satellite ground terminals (VSATs), primarily for DoD applications, is providing Kymeta with engineering and fabrication services for the ruggedization and production of Kymeta's new u8 MIL terminals built for military markets.

The u8 MIL hybrid terminal provides a complete connectivity solution for communications-on-the-move and networks-on-the-move. The u8 MIL hybrid terminal, with Kymeta's revolutionary software defined, electronic beam-steering technology, is low profile and easy to mount on vehicles and vessels. u8 MIL hybrid terminals support multiple embedded modems in both standard commercial networks as well as those employing TRANSEC communications security.

About PathFinder Digital LLC

PathFinder specializes in the development of mobile ground terminal satellite communications solutions engineered to meet the unique and particular needs of each project, primarily for military and government agency programs. PathFinder identifies or develops the best solutions to meet the objectives of each set of communications requirements ensuring compliance with MIL-STD specifications.

For more information please visit www.PathFinderDigital.com. PathFinder personnel can be reached at info@pathfinderdigital.com or (413) 575-5631.

Contact: Roger McGarrahan

PathFinder Digital LLC

Phone: (413) 575-5631

Email: Rmcgarrahan@pathfinderdigital.com

